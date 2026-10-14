Pathway Opens For Mets To Land Tarik Skubal

One of baseball’s major storylines this season was solved when the Detroit Tigers traded ace pitcher Tarik Skubal, who had won consecutive American League Cy Young Awards, to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Skubal is in the midst of a playoff run with the Dodgers, trying to help them become the first team in over a quarter century to win three straight World Series championships.

He’s also slated to become an unrestricted free agent at this season’s send, and could potentially command a new contract worth upwards of $400 million.

But will he return to the Dodgers, or seek greener (and more expensive) pastures elsewhere? According to a key MLB Insider, Skubal’s next destination may already be known.

The New York Mets Will Reportedly Match Any Offer Tarik Skubal Gets On The Open Free Agency Market

According to a report from SNY MLB Insider Chelsea Janes, the New York Mets are expected to match whatever offer Skubal may receive elsewhere in free agency during the offseason.

Skubal choosing the Mets in free agency makes sense in the mind of Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer, considering that the Dodgers and Yankees already have established starting rotations, something the Mets need strengthening with.

“At that rate, the Skubal sweepstakes could come down to which of the Mets, Dodgers, or Yankees would be most willing to take the risk. And of those three clubs, the Mets may have the clearest need for a No. 1 starter this winter,” Rymer wrote.

Will Mets team owner David Stearns be willing to shell out the money to land Skubal? Considering what he paid to sign Juan Soto, it’s possible.

“Whether David Stearns would want to shell out so much money for Skubal is a fair question, but what he wants might not matter if Steve Cohen decides to step in,” Rymer added. “He notably did so to land Juan Soto on a 15-year, $765 million deal.”

Tarik Skubal Was Acquired By The Dodgers From The Tigers

As part of their trade of Skubal to the Dodgers in early August, the Detroit Tigers received a trio of prospects in return, including right-handed arm River Ryan.

Skubal’s credentials are well-established, as he won consecutive AL Cy Young Awards and is in line for a major contract this offseason.