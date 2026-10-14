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Ex-New York Mets RHP Freddy Peralta Makes Steve Cohen Statement After Rays’ Win

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New York Mets RHP Freddy Peralta
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New York Mets RHP Freddy Peralta

The New York Mets acquired Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason. Peralta is set to hit free agency this offseason.

Because the Mets unexpectedly had an awful season, the team traded Peralta at the deadline to the Tampa Bay Rays.

In Game 2 of the American League Championship on Tuesday, Peralta allowed four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out six as the Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-1. The series is now tied after Cleveland won the first game 7-3 on Monday.

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: Freddy Peralta #51 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates the third out against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 13, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, Mets owner Steve Cohen was in attendance for Peralta’s ALCS Game 2 start against the Guardians at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

After the game, a reporter asked Peralta if he was aware Cohen attended the game and what it meant to the right-hander that the Mets owner came to watch him.

Ex-New York Mets RHP Freddy Peralta Drops Steve Cohen Quote After Rays’ Win Over Guardians

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: Freddy Peralta #51 of the Tampa Bay Rays throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 13, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

“Oh, I had no idea. You know, I don’t even know what to say because I don’t know if [Cohen] came just to watch the game or maybe me too,” Peralta said. “What I can say is that we have a good relationship. When he traded for me, he texted me, and we spoke.”

“Also, when we were in spring training, we had really good communication. He spoke with me when I got traded to the Rays. I think he’s awesome. I’m happy that he was here watching, not watching me, watching the Rays.”

Looking at Tampa Bay Rays RHP Freddy Peralta

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Freddy Peralta #51 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches in the first inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Peralta struggled with the Mets this year, posting a 4.99 ERA with 113 strikeouts over 113 2/3 innings.

He had much better numbers with the Rays, recording a 3.25 ERA with 43 strikeouts over 55 1/3 innings.

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: Freddy Peralta #51 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 13, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Before his strong ALCS start, Peralta, 30, allowed one earned run over 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

Peralta began his career with the Brewers in 2018. He pitched for Milwaukee through the 2025 season.

National League Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 14: Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 14, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Throughout his MLB career, Peralta has recorded a 3.71 ERA with 1,309 strikeouts over 1,100 innings.

In the postseason, he has a 3.48 ERA over 44 innigns.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Ex-New York Mets RHP Freddy Peralta Makes Steve Cohen Statement After Rays’ Win

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