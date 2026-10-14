Ex-New York Mets RHP Freddy Peralta Makes Steve Cohen Statement After Rays’ Win

The New York Mets acquired Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason. Peralta is set to hit free agency this offseason.

Because the Mets unexpectedly had an awful season, the team traded Peralta at the deadline to the Tampa Bay Rays.

In Game 2 of the American League Championship on Tuesday, Peralta allowed four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out six as the Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-1. The series is now tied after Cleveland won the first game 7-3 on Monday.

Believe it or not, Mets owner Steve Cohen was in attendance for Peralta’s ALCS Game 2 start against the Guardians at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

After the game, a reporter asked Peralta if he was aware Cohen attended the game and what it meant to the right-hander that the Mets owner came to watch him.

Ex-New York Mets RHP Freddy Peralta Drops Steve Cohen Quote After Rays’ Win Over Guardians

“Oh, I had no idea. You know, I don’t even know what to say because I don’t know if [Cohen] came just to watch the game or maybe me too,” Peralta said. “What I can say is that we have a good relationship. When he traded for me, he texted me, and we spoke.”

“Also, when we were in spring training, we had really good communication. He spoke with me when I got traded to the Rays. I think he’s awesome. I’m happy that he was here watching, not watching me, watching the Rays.”

Looking at Tampa Bay Rays RHP Freddy Peralta

Peralta struggled with the Mets this year, posting a 4.99 ERA with 113 strikeouts over 113 2/3 innings.

He had much better numbers with the Rays, recording a 3.25 ERA with 43 strikeouts over 55 1/3 innings.

Before his strong ALCS start, Peralta, 30, allowed one earned run over 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

Peralta began his career with the Brewers in 2018. He pitched for Milwaukee through the 2025 season.

Throughout his MLB career, Peralta has recorded a 3.71 ERA with 1,309 strikeouts over 1,100 innings.

In the postseason, he has a 3.48 ERA over 44 innigns.