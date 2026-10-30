New York Mets Release 4 Players From Organization After World Series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The MLB offseason officially began after the Milwaukee Brewers won their first World Series in franchise history on Wednesday.
With the offseason is in full swing, the New York Mets announced the release of four players in the organization.
New York Mets Release 4 Players After World Series
He was born on Nov. 6, 2006, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela.
Dudamel throws and bats right-handed. He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Dudanel spent his only season with the Mets in the Dominican Summer League. He posted a 5.79 ERA with 11 strikeouts and 18 walks over 14 innings.
The Mets signed Griman on Aug. 1, 2025.
He was born on March 13, 2008, in Turmero, Venezuela.
Griman throws and bats right-handed. He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Griman appeared in just 24 games in the Dominican Summer League with the Mets organization. He hit .184/.313/.263 in 48 plate appearances.
New York signed Ozuna on June 10, 2026.
He was born on July 7, 2007, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Ozuna is a switch hitter. He is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.
In 20 games in the DSL, Ozuna slashed .203/.329/.322 with 24 strikeouts and one home run in 70 plate appearances.
The Mets signed Padilla on Jan. 15, 2025.
He was born on June 24, 2008, in El Vigia, Venezuela.
Padilla throws right-handed and bats left-handed. He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 159 pounds.
In 73 games in the DSL, Padilla hit .169/.307/.270 with 79 strikeouts and two home runs in 228 plate appearances.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Mets Release 4 Players From Organization After World Series