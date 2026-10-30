New York Mets Release 4 Players From Organization After World Series

The MLB offseason officially began after the Milwaukee Brewers won their first World Series in franchise history on Wednesday.

With the offseason is in full swing, the New York Mets announced the release of four players in the organization.

New York Mets Release 4 Players After World Series

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets listens to a question from the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Mets released four players from the organization on Thursday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“DSL Mets Blue released RHP Cristian Dudamel.”

“DSL Mets Blue released C Jesus Griman.”

“DSL Mets Blue released SS Angel Ozuna.”

“DSL Mets Orange released SS Jose Padilla.”

Looking at the Mets’ Recently Released Players

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 17: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Mets signed Dudamel on Jan. 15, 2026.

He was born on Nov. 6, 2006, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

Dudamel throws and bats right-handed. He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Dudanel spent his only season with the Mets in the Dominican Summer League. He posted a 5.79 ERA with 11 strikeouts and 18 walks over 14 innings.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: A Mets players glove and hat on the dugout bench during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Mets signed Griman on Aug. 1, 2025.

He was born on March 13, 2008, in Turmero, Venezuela.

Griman throws and bats right-handed. He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Griman appeared in just 24 games in the Dominican Summer League with the Mets organization. He hit .184/.313/.263 in 48 plate appearances.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: A Mets players glove and hat on the dugout bench during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

New York signed Ozuna on June 10, 2026.

He was born on July 7, 2007, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Ozuna is a switch hitter. He is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

In 20 games in the DSL, Ozuna slashed .203/.329/.322 with 24 strikeouts and one home run in 70 plate appearances.

Getty NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 05: A general exterior view of the Mets’ Home Run Big Apple outside the stadium prior to the New York Mets hosting the Atlanta Braves during their Opening Day Game at Citi Field on April 5, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The Mets signed Padilla on Jan. 15, 2025.

He was born on June 24, 2008, in El Vigia, Venezuela.

Padilla throws right-handed and bats left-handed. He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 159 pounds.

In 73 games in the DSL, Padilla hit .169/.307/.270 with 79 strikeouts and two home runs in 228 plate appearances.