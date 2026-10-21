New York Mets Quietly Announce Signing of 17-Year-Old Before World Series

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After announcing Andy Green as their full-time manager, the Mets are reportedly close to hiring Derek Falvey to join their front office
Ahead of the World Series between the
Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers, set to begin on Friday night, the New York Mets made a roster move. According to MiLB.com, the Mets signed a 17-year-old to a minor-league deal. New York Mets Sign 17-Year-Old RHP
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets listens to a question from the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
The Mets signed 17-year-old right-hander
“New York Mets signed free agent RHP Randy Gutierrez to a minor league contract.”
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 17: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Mets assigned the young righty to the Dominican Summer League.
“RHP Randy Gutierrez assigned to DSL Mets Orange.”
Looking at New York Mets RHP Randy Gutierrez
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: A Mets player’s glove and hat on the dugout bench during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Gutierrez was born on Feb. 16, 2009.
He is six feet, one inch tall. He weighs 188 pounds.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: A Mets player’s glove and hat on the dugout bench during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Gutierrez throws and bats right-handed.
There are no available stats for the 17-year-old.
Looking at the New York Mets
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 25: Manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets watches his team play against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
The Mets ended the season in last place in the National League East with a 74-88 record.
New York trailed the first-place
Atlanta Braves by 20 games.
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 25: Jonathan Pintaro #91 of the New York Mets is pulled in the third inning by Manager Andy Green #70 after giving up two runs on two wild pitches against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Despite being in last place in the East, the Mets ranked first in total payroll ($346,736,805) this year.
The Los Angeles Dodgers ranked second in payroll ($339,319,244).
Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. Jackson Kruse More about Jackson Kruse
New York Mets Quietly Announce Signing of 17-Year-Old Before World Series