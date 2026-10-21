New York Mets Quietly Announce Signing of 17-Year-Old Before World Series

Ahead of the World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers, set to begin on Friday night, the New York Mets made a roster move.

According to MiLB.com, the Mets signed a 17-year-old to a minor-league deal.

New York Mets Sign 17-Year-Old RHP Randy Gutierrez Before World Series

The Mets signed 17-year-old right-hander Randy Gutierrez to a minor-league contract.

“New York Mets signed free agent RHP Randy Gutierrez to a minor league contract.”

The Mets assigned the young righty to the Dominican Summer League.

“RHP Randy Gutierrez assigned to DSL Mets Orange.”

Looking at New York Mets RHP Randy Gutierrez

Gutierrez was born on Feb. 16, 2009.

He is six feet, one inch tall. He weighs 188 pounds.

Gutierrez throws and bats right-handed.

There are no available stats for the 17-year-old.

Looking at the New York Mets

The Mets ended the season in last place in the National League East with a 74-88 record.

New York trailed the first-place Atlanta Braves by 20 games.

Despite being in last place in the East, the Mets ranked first in total payroll ($346,736,805) this year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ranked second in payroll ($339,319,244).