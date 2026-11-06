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New York Mets Announce Signing of 36-Year-Old MLB Veteran

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Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets listens to a question from the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets re-signed 36-year-old MLB veteran right-handed pitcher Robert Stock to a one-year contract, the team announced in a social media post.

The Mets wrote on X:

“We have made the following roster moves:

  • We have signed RHP Robert Stock to a one-year Major League contract.”

New York Mets Re-Sign RHP Robert Stock

New York Mets v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 09: Robert Stock #89 of the New York Mets delivers during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 09, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Stock posted a 5.93 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings across eight outings (seven starts) for the Mets last season.

Via MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo on X: “The Mets re-signed Robert Stock to a one-year split contract. He spent September in their rotation, flashing plus velocity despite TOS surgery, but probably profiles more as a bullpen option long-term.”

Looking at RHP Robert Stock’s Career

New York Mets v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 31: Robert Stock #89 of the New York Mets walks to the dugout following the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 31, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals selected Stock in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of the University of Southern California.

Stock was a catcher during his first three seasons in the minor leagues before converting to a pitcher.

New York Mets v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 31: Robert Stock #89 of the New York Mets pitches in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 31, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

After spending time in the minors with multiple organizations, Stock finally made his MLB debut in 2018 with the San Diego Padres.

From 2018-19, Stock recorded a 4.11 ERA over 50 1/3 innings in relief for the Padres.

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Robert Stock #89 of the New York Mets pitches during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on August 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Stock spent the 2020 season with the Boston Red Sox and the 2021 season with the Mets and Chicago Cubs.

The right-hander spent the following three seasons in Korea, Mexico, the Milwaukee Brewers’ minor league system and the Atlantic League.

Washington Nationals v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 14: Robert Stock #89 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on August 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

He returned to the majors in 2025 with the Boston Red Sox, making two relief appearances.

Stock signed a minor-league contract with the Mets before the 2026 season. He finally returned from the IL in July and had his contract selected in early August.

Looking at the New York Mets’ Season

New York Mets v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 25: Manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets watches his team play against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Mets had a rough 2026 season despite leading MLB in payroll.

New York finished the regular season in last place in the National League East with a 74-88 record.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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