6-Year New York Mets Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The New York Mets have been home for the offseason for over a month, as they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They played their last game on September 27.

6-Year New York Mets Player Becomes Free Agent

On October 29, news came out that a former Mets player has elected free agency from the Atlanta Braves.

Dominic Smith will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote: “1B Dominic Smith elected free agency.”