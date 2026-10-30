NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Dominic Smith #2 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a three-run triple in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 21, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
The New York Mets have been home for the offseason for over a month, as they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.
They played their last game on September 27.
6-Year New York Mets Player Becomes Free Agent
On October 29, news came out that a former Mets player has elected free agency from the Atlanta Braves.
Dominic Smith will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.
MLB.com wrote: “1B Dominic Smith elected free agency.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Mets have been home for the offseason for over a month, as they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.They played their last game on September 27.6-Year New York Mets Player Becomes Free AgentOn October 29, news came out that a former Mets player has elected free agency from the Atlanta Braves.Dominic Smith will […]
6-Year New York Mets Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent