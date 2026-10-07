Mets’ Projected $2.5 Million Decision Could Have a Trade Twist

The New York Mets could have an overlooked trade candidate in 31-year-old Tylor Megill as David Stearns reshapes the pitching staff for 2027.

His projected cost is manageable, his remaining team control is limited, and New York must decide whether it has a meaningful role for him.

That combination makes Megill worth evaluating as a potential trade chip. The case remains hypothetical, with his recovery central to any decision.

SNY’s October 5 arbitration projections, citing MLB Trade Rumors, put his estimated 2027 salary at $2.5 million. That figure is a projection, with his actual salary still to be determined.

Tylor Megill’s Contract Creates a Decision

Baseball-Reference lists Megill as arbitration-eligible for 2027 and a potential free agent in 2028. The Mets therefore have one remaining season of control to evaluate.

The Mets must weigh Megill’s value as rotation insurance against what another club might offer to help address a different, more pressing need on the roster.

A relatively modest salary could interest a club seeking an experienced starting option without committing to a lengthy free agent contract. Limited control would also constrain what New York could expect in return.

The roster fit matters just as much. The Mets’ current depth chart includes Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, Zac Thornton, Sean Manaea and Jonah Tong in the rotation.

Stearns has also identified adding starting pitching as an offseason priority, while emphasizing the importance of developing starters internally.

If New York adds another established pitcher, Megill could face a narrower path to regular starts. Moving him would make more sense if the Mets can preserve sufficient depth elsewhere.

Trading Megill could preserve younger pitchers with longer control windows while helping New York balance needs across its roster.

His Trade Value Depends on His Recovery

MLB’s September 28 injury update reported that Megill missed 2026 after Tommy John surgery, threw September live batting practice and is expected back in 2027.

His last major league results offer a reason for another organization to consider that risk.

StatMuse’s 2025 totals show a 3.95 ERA and 89 strikeouts across 68 1/3 innings in 14 starts. He also issued 33 walks, leaving room for improvement in his command.

Those strikeouts suggest there is something useful to evaluate if his pitching returns to its previous level. At the projected salary, a prospective buyer would be considering a relatively inexpensive opportunity to improve its rotation.

Still, throwing sessions do not establish that a pitcher can handle a full season. Medical evaluations, available innings and spring performance would shape both interest and any offer.

The Mets have a reason to keep him, too. A team trying to contend needs alternatives when injuries hit, especially with younger starters still establishing themselves.

Megill’s trade case becomes stronger if New York finds an upgrade, identifies a surplus and receives a useful offer. Until those conditions materialize, his remaining control gives Stearns an option to assess rather than a move to assume.