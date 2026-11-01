Former New York Mets 28-Year-Old Quickly Signs With NL East Rival

The New York Mets had a nightmare 2026 season.

New York finished the season with a 74-88 record and last in the National League East standings. When noting that they entered the campaign with high expectations, they were undoubtedly one of baseball’s biggest disappointments.

Now, with the offseason here, one of the Mets’ former players has already found his new home.

Former New York Mets Infielder Signs With NL East Rival

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction tracker, former Mets infielder Vidal Brujan has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Brujan signing with the Braves comes a little more than two weeks after he left the Mets by electing to be a free agent. Now, he has already found his next home with the Braves organization.

Brujan is a player the Braves already know well. This is because the former Mets infielder played for them during the 2025 season. In 23 games with Atlanta that campaign, he posted zero home runs, five RBI, and a .268 batting average.

Looking at Brujan’s Time With the Mets

Brujan spent the 2026 season with the Mets organization. In nine MLB games this season for New York, he went 1-for-11 at the plate.

However, Brujan spent most of this season with Triple-A Syracuse. In 65 games with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate, he recorded five home runs, 16 stolen bases, 34 RBI, and a .278 batting average.

Overall, he had a pretty solid year in Triple-A with Syracuse. Now, he will be looking to impress after rejoining the Braves organization from here.