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Former New York Mets 28-Year-Old Quickly Signs With NL East Rival

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New York Mets v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 18: Vidal Bruján #2 of the New York Mets bunts in the winning run in the twelfth inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The New York Mets had a nightmare 2026 season.

New York finished the season with a 74-88 record and last in the National League East standings. When noting that they entered the campaign with high expectations, they were undoubtedly one of baseball’s biggest disappointments.

Now, with the offseason here, one of the Mets’ former players has already found his new home.

Former New York Mets Infielder Signs With NL East Rival

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Vidal Bruján #2 of the New York Mets bobbles the ball during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction tracker, former Mets infielder Vidal Brujan has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Brujan signing with the Braves comes a little more than two weeks after he left the Mets by electing to be a free agent. Now, he has already found his next home with the Braves organization.

Brujan is a player the Braves already know well. This is because the former Mets infielder played for them during the 2025 season. In 23 games with Atlanta that campaign, he posted zero home runs, five RBI, and a .268 batting average.

Looking at Brujan’s Time With the Mets

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Vidal Brujan #2 of the New York Mets stands in the on deck circle during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Brujan spent the 2026 season with the Mets organization. In nine MLB games this season for New York, he went 1-for-11 at the plate.

However, Brujan spent most of this season with Triple-A Syracuse. In 65 games with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate, he recorded five home runs, 16 stolen bases, 34 RBI, and a .278 batting average.

Overall, he had a pretty solid year in Triple-A with Syracuse. Now, he will be looking to impress after rejoining the Braves organization from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former New York Mets 28-Year-Old Quickly Signs With NL East Rival

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