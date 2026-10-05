Ex-New York Mets Player Still A Free Agent Despite Being Former MLB All-Star

Last week, the New York Mets had their season come to an end.

They played their final game of the regular season against the Washington Nationals (and lost 6-4).

The Mets missed the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Ex-New York Mets Player Still A Free Agent

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a recent Mets player is still a free agent.

Jesse Winker (who spent the 2025 season with the Mets) did not get signed in 2026.

As of October 5, he is available to sign with any team.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2, 2025): “LF Jesse Winker elected free agency.”

Looking At Winker’s Time In New York

Winker spent part of two seasons with the Mets.

He was traded (via the Nationals) in 2024.

MLB.com wrote (on July 28, 2024): “New York Mets traded RHP Tyler Stuart to Washington Nationals for LF Jesse Winker.”

Winker batted .238 with four home runs and 23 RBIs in 70 games for the Mets.

He also appeared in 10 MLB playoff games for the franchise.

During the 2024 postseason, Winker batted .318.

Looking At Winker’s Other Stops

Winker was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 2021, Winker made the MLB All-Star Game when he batted .305 with 24 home runs and 71 RBIs.

Following the Reds, he had stints with the Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers (before the Nationals and Mets) over nine total seasons.

It will be interesting to see if Winker gets picked up by another MLB team before the start of Spring Training for the 2027 season.

He turned 33 on August 17.