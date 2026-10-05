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Ex-New York Mets Player Still A Free Agent Despite Being Former MLB All-Star

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Jesse Winker #3 of the New York Mets reacts against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Four of the Championship Series at Citi Field on October 17, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Last week, the New York Mets had their season come to an end.

They played their final game of the regular season against the Washington Nationals (and lost 6-4).

The Mets missed the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Ex-New York Mets Player Still A Free Agent

GettyJesse Winker #3 of the New York Mets in action against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on April 30, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City.

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a recent Mets player is still a free agent.

Jesse Winker (who spent the 2025 season with the Mets) did not get signed in 2026.

As of October 5, he is available to sign with any team.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2, 2025): “LF Jesse Winker elected free agency.”

Looking At Winker’s Time In New York

GettyJesse Winker #3 of the New York Mets in action against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on April 30, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Winker spent part of two seasons with the Mets.

He was traded (via the Nationals) in 2024.

MLB.com wrote (on July 28, 2024): “New York Mets traded RHP Tyler Stuart to Washington Nationals for LF Jesse Winker.”

GettyJesse Winker #3 of the New York Mets reacts after scoring in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City.

Winker batted .238 with four home runs and 23 RBIs in 70 games for the Mets.

He also appeared in 10 MLB playoff games for the franchise.

During the 2024 postseason, Winker batted .318.

Looking At Winker’s Other Stops

GettyJesse Winker #33 of the Cincinnati Reds bats during the 91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Winker was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 2021, Winker made the MLB All-Star Game when he batted .305 with 24 home runs and 71 RBIs.

Following the Reds, he had stints with the Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers (before the Nationals and Mets) over nine total seasons.

GettyJesse Winker #33 of the Cincinnati Reds talks to reporters during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day outside of Coors Field on July 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

It will be interesting to see if Winker gets picked up by another MLB team before the start of Spring Training for the 2027 season.

He turned 33 on August 17.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Mets Player Still A Free Agent Despite Being Former MLB All-Star

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