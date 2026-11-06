27-Year-Old First Baseman Immediately Leaves New York Yankees Organization

The New York Yankees will be among the most intriguing teams to watch this offseason.

They are coming off a second year in a row of losing in the ALDS.

Most recently, the Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 on October 7.

27-Year-Old 1st Baseman Leaves New York Yankees

This week, a member of the Yankees’ organization became a free agent.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “1B Ernesto Martinez Jr. elected free agency.”

Martinez Jr. did not appear in a game for the Yankees at the MLB level.

He batted .243 with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs, 55 runs and 14 stolen bases in 113 Triple-A games.

Martinez Jr. (who has yet to make his MLB debut) has also spent time in the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization.

He signed with the Yankees before the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on December 13, 2025): “New York Yankees signed free agent 1B Ernesto Martinez Jr. to a minor league contract.”

It will be interesting to see where Martinez Jr. lands ahead of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They got swept by the Rays.

The franchise has been unable to win a World Series title since the 2009 season when Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were still on the roster.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”