The New York Yankees are coming off a year where they lost in the ALDS.

Their most recent game was on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

Their most recent World Series title came in 2009.

Beloved Yankees Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, Yankees legend Reggie Jackson made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. 🦃 I’ve been blessed with a lot in this life: the game, my family, the fans who’ve stuck with me for 50+ years. Today I’m grateful for all of it. Back in ‘76 I said if I played in New York they’d name a candy bar after me. They did. And thanks to you, the Reggie Bar is back. 🍫⚾ Save room after the turkey. Click the link in the bio! Thereggiebar.com Enjoy your people today. -Reggie”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

@jharley405: “Happy Thanksgiving, to my childhood hero, the answer to what made me love the game of baseball . Thank you Mr. Jackson . Thanks for all the great memories.”

@bangzoomstraighttothemoon: “Happy Thanksgiving, Reggie! You are a true leader on and off the field—from World Series magic and Reggie Bars to your humanitarian work, ethics, morals, and character standing up for all people. 1977 was one of the best years of my childhood because of you, and I have been grateful ever since.”

@malberti22: “The game misses Reggie”

@fontes.ron: “You as well sir. Love your game. ❤️⚾”

Looking At Jackson

Jackson was picked in the 1st round of the 1966 MLB Draft.

He played 21 seasons for the Royals, Athletics, Yankees and Angels.

The five-time World Series Champion is a Baseball Hall of Famer.