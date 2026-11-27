The New York Yankees shouldn’t hesitate to bolster their outfield, and the American League Central could have just what they need.

Trade rumors have been floating around the organization involving a four-time Gold Glove recipient, but they have yet to strike a deal.

An MLB writer suggests shipping Will Warren out of the Bronx to make that possibility a reality.

Yankees Could Send Will Warren to Guardians for Steven Kwan

Rucker Haringey of FanSided proposes the following deal:

Yankees receive:

Steven Kwan

Guardians receive:

Will Warren

Elmer Rodríguez

New York is fortunate to have starting depth — this is a downfall of several ballclubs.

As Haringey noted:

“Cashman won’t cash in all of that pitching depth to protect against inevitable injury absences. Even so, they can afford to spend some of it here to fill a massive hole in center field. Warren is a good starter, but lacks the upside to be anything more than a No. 3 starter. He should have strong value to the Guardians due to his cheap contract and ability to eat up serious innings.”

Warren had now logged three years of experience playing on the big stage after the Yankees selected him with the No. 243 overall pick in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB draft.

He made his debut on July 30, 2024.

During his latest campaign, he took the mound in 32 games, making 29 starts, and posted a career-best 3.92 ERA and 158 strikeouts across 156.0 innings pitched.

What Would the Yankees Get From Acquiring Kwan?

Steven Kwan, now approaching his age-30 season, carries strong plate discipline and a proven track record on defense; his four consecutive Gold Glove Awards back him up.

By the end of his 2026 regular season, he was hitting .282/.382/.349 with a .731 OPS and three homers through 151 games.

He recorded 21 doubles, three triples and 32 RBIs.

Kwan has logged five MLB seasons, but his days in Cleveland could be limited.

Considering the Yankees’ steady rotation, they could afford to send Warren out if it meant landing Kwan.