The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.

During that season, they had MLB legends such as Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Mariano Rivera and Johnny Damon.

New York Yankees Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Recently, Damon sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Thankful for a lot this year, but this little turkey just took the top spot. Happy Thanksgiving from Grandpa Damon 🦃”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@frankiesgirl55: “Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🍁🍽 and a very special congratulations to Grandpa Damon and family! 👶🏻 🩵”

@tpm.75685: “CONGRATULATIONS. Im a grandpa 5 times. You are blessed & your going to love it . 😁✌️”

@roseannhaze61: “Congratulations to all!! It’s great being a grandparent! Even though you look too young!”

@jennyloaizabooker: “😍omg!!! Congrats 🎊”

Looking At Damon

Damon was picked in the 1st round of the 1992 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Yankees, he also spent time with the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians over 18 seasons at the MLB level.

The 53-year-old made two All-Star Games (and won two World Series titles).