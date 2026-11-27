ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 8: Johnny Damon #18 of the New York Yankees waits to bat in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on April 8, 2006 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.
During that season, they had MLB legends such as Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Mariano Rivera and Johnny Damon.
New York Yankees Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post
Recently, Damon sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.
He wrote: “Thankful for a lot this year, but this little turkey just took the top spot. Happy Thanksgiving from Grandpa Damon 🦃”
@frankiesgirl55: “Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🍁🍽 and a very special congratulations to Grandpa Damon and family! 👶🏻 🩵”
@tpm.75685: “CONGRATULATIONS. Im a grandpa 5 times. You are blessed & your going to love it . 😁✌️”
@roseannhaze61: “Congratulations to all!! It’s great being a grandparent! Even though you look too young!”
@jennyloaizabooker: “😍omg!!! Congrats 🎊”
Looking At Damon
Damon was picked in the 1st round of the 1992 MLB Draft.
In addition to the Yankees, he also spent time with the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians over 18 seasons at the MLB level.
The 53-year-old made two All-Star Games (and won two World Series titles).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.During that season, they had MLB legends such as Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Mariano Rivera and Johnny Damon.New York Yankees Legend Sends Out Heartfelt PostRecently, Damon sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.He wrote: “Thankful for a lot this year, but this […]
Beloved Yankees Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post With Personal News