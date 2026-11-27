The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7 when they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They have lost in the ALDS in each of the last two seasons.

Chisholm Jr. Leaves Yankees

On Friday, news came out that Jazz Chisholm Jr. is signing a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “Infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a one-year, $20 million contract with a player option, a source told ESPN. Chisholm gets a $6 million signing bonus, $12.5 million salary and has option for $16 million with a $1.5 million buyout”

MLB World Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “Jazz just got a 1-year, $18.5M/deal Your deal is what you got guaranteed Looking to market reset like Marcus Semien did in Toronto before he fooled Texas Anyone fooled by Jazz in 2028 deserves it lol”

Eric Hubbs: “A smidge less than the $300M he wanted”

Marc Luino: “Fantastic move by the Blue Jays. Jazz is an elite talent but needs lock in. Can’t wait to see him hit a big HR against the Yankees this year”

Brandon Wile: “Hard not to see this signing as anything but A+ Even during a down season, Jazz posted 19 HRs, 41 SB and 3.5 fWAR. He ranked 98th percentile in OAA. He would have led the Blue Jays in fWAR last season. Toronto also only stole 75 bases last season.”

Dallas Braden: “I felt like this was the EXACT deal Jazz would find for 2 reasons. Initially to see if he can get back to his 24’/25’ level of production. Secondarily, is he a fit? You can believe the rumblings & take the lollipop stuff and dismiss him or you can bring him in & address that & hope there’s maturity & growth on both fronts.”