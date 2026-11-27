**Corrected Article (raw HTML):**

Mitch Spence, a former New York Yankees draft pick who became a top-30 prospect for the Athletics just two years ago, lost his spot on the Kansas City Royals 40-man roster on Friday. Spence’s most recent MLB outing came on June 26 and likely sealed his fate.

In that game against the Chicago White Sox, Spence lasted just 1 1/3 innings and allowed 10 runs on eight hits and three walks, giving up two home runs.

The Royals designated him for assignment to clear room for infielder Alec Bohm’s two-year, $20 million contract, according to AJ Eustace of MLB Trade Rumors. It’s Spence’s second DFA in less than 10 months.

Spence, 28, is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound right-hander born May 6, 1998, in Kirkland, Washington. He grew up in Cary, North Carolina, and pitched for Green Hope High School before moving on to Division II South Carolina Aiken. As a junior in 2019, he led the Peach Belt Conference in wins (nine) and strikeouts (104).

New York took him in the 10th round that year, 315th overall, and signed him for a $122,500 bonus.

Why the New York Yankees Lost Mitch Spence

Spence never held a spot on the Yankees’ 40-man roster.

By 2023, he’d reached Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he went 8-8 with a 4.47 ERA and struck out 153 in 163 innings. But at that November’s protection deadline, the Yankees added only Clayton Beeter and Agustin Ramirez, both top-30 prospects. That left Spence exposed to the Rule 5 draft.

The Athletics drafted him first overall in the Rule 5 draft held on Dec. 6, 2023. The price was $100,000, and Oakland had to keep him in the majors all of 2024 or offer him back for $50,000.

FanGraphs analyst Eric Longenhagen had Spence just outside the Yankees’ top 40 entering 2023. By March 2024, however, MLB Pipeline ranked him 26th in Oakland’s system.

Baseball America ranked him 28th in the Athletics system heading into the 2024 season, saying, “Spence will have ample opportunity to carve out a role in 2024 as a Rule 5 selection. He can provide the A’s length in the back of their rotation, although his arsenal may take a step forward in shorter spurts and allow for a role as a low-leverage reliever.”

As a rookie, Spence posted a 4.58 ERA across 151 1/3 innings with 126 strikeouts over 35 games, including 24 starts. In 2025, that number climbed to 5.10 over 84 2/3 innings, and he spent time back in Triple-A.

Why did the A’s give up on him? They needed 40-man space for two free agents, Scott Barlow and Aaron Civale, according to MLB Trade Rumors. The DFA came Feb. 10 of this year.

Spence’s Kansas City Royals Tenure Ends in DFA

Two days later, the Royals sent minor leaguer A.J. Causey to Oakland in a trade for him. Causey, a 2024 fifth-round pick out of Tennessee, had a 1.72 ERA in 48 appearances in 2025.

Kansas City’s starting five was largely settled, but the club needed insurance. The Royals planned to develop him as a starter while also prizing his bullpen background. He also still had two minor league options.

Spence went 0-2 with a 21.21 ERA in three games, one a start. Over 9 1/3 innings, he surrendered 22 earned runs, 19 hits, three home runs and nine walks while striking out six.

He allowed six runs over four innings in an April 18 relief outing at Yankee Stadium. A June 15 start in Washington produced the identical line of six runs in four innings.

Then came June 26. That’s when Spence allowed 10 runs in 1 1/3 innings during a 22-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Kansas City optioned him the next day.

At Triple-A Omaha, Spence had a 5.35 ERA and gave up 12 homers in 74 innings, though he still kept walks down and the ball on the ground, according to Eustace. An undisclosed injury also sidelined him for two-plus months at season’s end, according to CBS Sports.

His career record stands at 11-18, with a 5.39 ERA over 70 games. He has struck out 198 batters in 245 1/3 innings.

What’s next? Waivers. Because Spence’s service time falls short of three years and he’s never been outrighted, he’d have to accept an Omaha assignment if no team claims him.