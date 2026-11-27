There’s been an influx of free-agent moves over the course of this month.

The latest involves former New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., whose tenure in the Bronx has now officially come to an end after spending the last three seasons with the team.

Chisholm Jr. Signs With Division Rival

According to Robert Murray of FanSided, Chisholm Jr. is set to join one of the Yankees’ division rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year deal with a player option, which if he declines, becomes a team option.

However, Chisholm will now join a Toronto team that missed the playoffs this past season but came within inches of winning the World Series the year before, losing in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The talent is certainly there, and adding Chisholm Jr., a two-time All-Star, should bolster the infield. Toronto lost Bo Bichette a year ago and struggled to replace that missing piece.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. closing in on deal with the Blue Jays, per @ByRobertMurray. https://t.co/x2Jvvhzqzr — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) November 27, 2026

Chisholm Jr.’s Time With Yankees

It was a rocky 2026 campaign for Chisholm Jr. He hit the ball hard at times but seemed to find a defender nearly every time.

He appeared in 137 games and hit .231 with 69 runs, 109 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs and 41 stolen bases. He also posted a .399 slugging percentage and a .711 OPS.

Over his three seasons with New York, Chisholm Jr. hit .243 across 1,109 at-bats. He totaled 172 runs, 269 hits, 61 home runs and 158 RBIs.

His MLB career began with the Miami Marlins, where he spent his first five seasons. That means he’ll enter his ninth MLB season when he takes the field for the Blue Jays in 2027.

Who Have the Yankees Signed in Free Agency?

New York hasn’t been overly active in free agency thus far. The Yankees have brought back familiar names such as Tim Hill and David Bednar.

They’ve also made a couple of outside additions, signing relievers Jonathan Loáisiga and Brent Suter.