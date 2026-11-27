The New York Yankees have already put in a major effort on their bullpen this offseason.

But in the realm of relief pitching on the market, there was everyone else, and there is Adrian Morejon. He’s simply the best reliever available.

And that makes things interesting.

The Yankees have been linked to Morejon a variety of times, but there’s been the suggestion with their activity already that maybe they wouldn’t end up with Morejon after all.

Morejon, though, is different. He’s essentially too good to be grouped in with the other plans.

If a team wants Morejon, and is willing to pay up for him, that’s almost independent of anything else. You build your bullpen around Morejon, not the other way around.

And with that in mind, the latest update on Morejon is a fascinating one for the Yankees.

Adrian Morejon Update

The Athletic’s Andy McCullough echoes a lot of the above sentiment when he breaks down the Yankees’ chances of getting Morejon — part of a new article he wrote on Friday that he framed as a “Black Friday wish list.”

“After David Bednar accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer, the Yankees were no longer lacking a Proven Closer,” McCullough writes. “And after signing Brent Suter and re-signing Tim Hill, the Yankees were no longer lacking lefty relief options. But Morejón, a lefty who turns 28 in February, still offers a dynamic weapon for manager Aaron Boone as the Yankees try to snap their championship drought. Morejón has been a beast these past two seasons, taking the baseball 75 times in 2025 and 76 in 2026. He posted his best strikeout numbers (11.2 per nine innings) in 2026.”

The opportunity to add a reliever as good as Morejon doesn’t come along all that often, and McCullough thinks the Yankees should make it happen regardless of the other names in the picture.

Making the Money Work

McCullough also points out that the Yankees’ books will be clearing up a bit over the next few seasons.

“The Yankees may be wary of another long-term, high-salary commitment, especially for a reliever, but Giancarlo Stanton comes off the books after this coming season, as do Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón after 2028,” McCullough writes. “Plus: They’re the Yankees. They can afford the gamble.”

The Yankees haven’t won the World Series since 2009. Signing Morejon would go a long way toward trying to change that.