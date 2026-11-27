According to an MLB insider, the New York Yankees are getting “ultra aggressive” in their pursuit of top free-agent reliever Adrian Morejon.

The Yankees have already brought back their own free agents, David Bednar and Tim Hill, plus they inked Brent Suter and Jonathan Loaisiga.

But New York isn’t stopping there, as they want the biggest fish in the free-agent reliever pond this winter: Morejon.

Yankees Badly Want Adrian Morejon

Per MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees are doing everything that they can to sign Morejon, who has pitched the past eight seasons for the San Diego Padres.

“The New York Yankees, who have already spent $48.4 million on free agent relievers this winter, have made free-agent lefty Adrian Morejon their No. 1 priority and have become ultra-aggressive in their active pursuit to sign him before the lockout, persons involved with negotiations say,” Nightengale wrote on X.

Adrian Morejon Will Get a Huge Contract

Based on the going rate for free-agent pitching that we’ve seen so far this offseason, it seems clear that Morejon is going to get a huge contract in free agency.

At a minimum, it feels like Morejon is going to get a five-year, $100 million deal, but he may get even more. It’s a lot of money to pay for a relief pitcher, but Morejon is about as elite as it gets from the left side. With so many teams trying to sign him, including the rival Toronto Blue Jays, Yankees GM Brian Cashman clearly feels like this is the guy that he needs to get to transform his bullpen into one of the very best in the entire league.

If the Yankees do sign Morejon, he will be leaving the National League for the first time in his MLB career to pitch for an American League team, and he’ll be heading to the pressure cooker that is the AL East, to boot. But Morejon’s stuff is about as elite as it gets in the league from the left-hand side, and if the Yankees sign the fireballer, it makes their bullpen that much more dangerous heading into next season.