The New York Yankees made it to the American League Division Series in 2026, even with a serious problem at catcher. The position produced a mere .598 OPS. That was the lowest OPS of any position on the field at Yankee Stadium.

A new trade pitch published Friday and aimed at the Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies solves that problem in one stroke — albeit a sweeping one involving six players. The Yankees’ controversial shortstop Anthony Volpe goes to Philadelphia in the deal.

J.T. Realmuto joins the New York Yankees in the six-player swap developed using the tools at Baseball Trade Values. A user posted the hypothetical Yankees-Phillies deal Nov. 27, sending Realmuto, Bryson Stott and $9 million to New York for Anthony Volpe, Heliot Ramos, Ryan McMahon and Angel Chivilli.

The Yankees need help behind the plate. Is this the way to get it? The site’s surplus values, which weigh projected production against salary, give Philadelphia 18.3 and New York 1.6.

Realmuto (valued at minus-17.9), a 35-year-old from Del City, Oklahoma, whom the Marlins drafted in 2010’s third round, has three All-Star selections, two Gold Gloves and three Silver Sluggers. He batted .205/.283/.331 with 11 homers and 51 RBI in 2026. His career 38.6 WAR didn’t budge in 2026. He’s a career .266/.324/.438 hitter with 191 homers.

Stott (10.5), a 29-year-old Las Vegas native, was the 14th overall pick in 2019 from UNLV. The lefty batter hit .256/.334/.401 with 10 homers, 67 RBI and 27 steals in 27 tries in 2026; his career line is .256/.321/.387 with 59 homers. He posted 3.8 fWAR with strong defensive numbers.

Volpe (17.0), 25, a New York native, was a first-round pick out of Delbarton School in New Jersey and won a 2023 Gold Glove. Following October 2025 surgery on his left shoulder, according to ESPN, he hit .245/.321/.336 with two homers and 12 steals in 70 games. His career line is .225/.288/.374 with 54 homers and 9.5 WAR.

Ramos (8.3), 27, born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, was the Giants’ 19th overall pick in 2017. The righty outfielder made the 2024 NL All-Star team and joined New York at the 2026 deadline. He hit .245/.305/.411 with 13 homers overall in 2026, but only .198 in 38 games as a Yankee. His career line is .253/.315/.417.

McMahon (minus-7.2), a third baseman from Yorba Linda, California, who turns 32 on Dec. 14, was a 2013 second-round pick of the Rockies. The 2024 All-Star, acquired by New York in 2025, hit .213 with 11 homers in 2026 and is a career .237 hitter with 155. He’s due $16 million in his contract’s finale in 2027.

Chivilli (0.2), a 24-year-old reliever from La Victoria, Dominican Republic, debuted in 2024. He went 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA over 16 two-thirds innings in 2026 and has a 5.80 career ERA. New York acquired him from Colorado in January.

New York Yankees’ J.T. Realmuto Upgrade Has a Platoon Problem

Austin Wells remains New York’s expected starting catcher, largely for his defense, but the club wants a right-handed complement, according to MLB.com. The lefty-swinging Wells had a .436 OPS against left-handed pitching in 2026.

Realmuto bats right-handed. Problem solved? Not quite. He hit only .192/.293/.269 against lefties in 123 plate appearances. His .562 OPS topped Wells’ mark but trailed his own .631 against righties.

The Yankees are also reportedly eyeing two right-handed Padres catchers, according to MLB Trade Rumors. One of them, Luis Campusano, hit .265/.363/.433 in 2026. New York would give up Volpe, Ramos and Chivilli in a deal that brings back a catcher with the lowest rating of any player involved. On those numbers, it isn’t an efficient upgrade, and its effectiveness hinges on a Realmuto rebound.

Realmuto also gets a say through 10-and-5 rights that let him veto trades, according to The Liberty Line. The labor agreement expires Dec. 1, with a lockout expected, according to Northeast Times, and a lockout would freeze trades.

With his consent, Realmuto’s earliest realistic impact would come on Opening Day 2027, if the season starts on time, as Wells’ partner against lefties. His $45 million contract runs three years, with up to $5 million in annual incentives, according to MLB.com. He’s owed $30 million guaranteed through 2028, when he’ll turn 37.

Realmuto and Stott, whose $9.2 million figure is a projection cited by Northeast Times, would add $24.2 million in 2027 salary. Shedding McMahon removes $16 million, before counting the other departures. Using the trade site’s full control-year estimates, the Yankees would cut $21.6 million in net salary, cash included.

Why move these players? George Lombard Jr. looks like the shortstop, leaving Volpe, who added second and third base at Triple-A, to battle José Caballero for second, though the team remains high on him, according to MLB.com. McMahon has a .638 OPS in 178 games as a Yankee. Ramos struggled after arriving. Stott would give New York a second baseman, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. not expected back.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Anthony Volpe Fit Tips the Trade Scale

Realmuto caught 1,058 two-thirds innings in 2026, trailing only William Contreras, according to the Inquirer. “My goal is to try to reduce the number of games you catch,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told the veteran in a recent talk, as quoted by MLB.com. Trading him would shed an aging, declining hitter but leave a hole.

Backups Garrett Stubbs, since designated for assignment, and Rafael Marchán struggled at bat. “For us, we do emphasize defense more in our catching position than we do offense,” Dombrowski said, as quoted by the Inquirer. Any replacement would face that standard.

Where would Volpe play? Trea Turner is set for another shot at shortstop, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. With Stott gone, second base is Volpe’s clearest path, with shortstop insurance a bonus. McMahon would help cover third, unsettled after Alec Bohm’s reported deal with Kansas City, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Ramos, mainly a left fielder with some time in right, fits the need NBC Sports Philadelphia sees for right-handed power in right field.

The money cuts both ways. Based on the site’s estimates, Philadelphia would unload $39.2 million in salary, pay $9 million and absorb $51.8 million, a net increase of $21.6 million. That buys three control years apiece of Volpe, Ramos and Chivilli. Stott can reach free agency after 2027.

So who wins? On the site’s scale, the Phillies do, by 16.7 points. They’d get younger, address multiple positions and move the deal’s lowest-rated player. The Yankees would get salary relief, a strong second-base glove and a decorated catcher. A clear answer to left-handed pitching? Not based on 2026 numbers.