The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in Padres catchers Luis Campusano and Freddy Fermin, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported in a Thanksgiving article Thursday. The Yankees are well known to be searching for a right-handed hitting backup catcher this offseason. The Yankees’ current catcher, left-handed hitting Austin Wells, had a significant down season offensively, posting a lowly .186 batting average with a .624 OPS in 122 games.

The Yankees’ primary backup catcher in 2026 was 29-year-old right-handed hitting journeyman Ali Sanchez, who posted a .244/.275/.577 slash line with 1 home run and 8 RBI in 51 games. Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said the team was in the market for a right-handed hitting catcher last month at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Yankees Looking For Right Handed Hitting Catcher

Cashman was quoted by Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post stating, “If we can find a good defending, right-handed hitting option to level up, that’d be great, but that’s also slim pickings,” Cashman said. What Cashman’s referring to in terms of “slim pickings” is the catching market this winter itself. When looking at free-agent options, the best available right-handed hitting catcher is 32-year-old Carson Kelly, who most recently played this year for the Cubs.

Kelly isn’t as defensively sound behind the plate as Wells, but as a right-handed platoon option, he’d be a nice add for this Yankees team. Kelly does, however, rank in the 89th percentile in terms of having a positive six value with above-average blocks, according to Baseball Savant. Kelly posted a .712 OPS in 2026 in 425 plate appearances, which is much better than Wells. Kelly has had great success against left-handed pitching, with a .298 batting average, 6 home runs, and 24 RBI against southpaws in 136 at-bats throughout the 2026 campaign, according to StatMuse.

As for Campusano and Fermin. For starters, Campusano did, ironically enough, hit a walk-off home run off Yankees reliever Paul Blackburn this past year on September 5th after throwing out three baserunners attempting to steal from behind the plate. Campusano posted a .265 average with 8 home runs, 30 RBIs, and a .795 OPS in 71 games, accumulating a 1.7 WAR (Wins Above Replacement). Freddy Fermin is another right-handed hitting catcher, but not as good.

Fermin Is Well Regarded Defensively Behind The Plate

Fermin hit for just a .203 average with 4 home runs, 24 RBI’s, and a .589 OPS in 96 games for San Diego in 2026. Fermin, though regarded as a lighter right-handed hitting catcher than Campusano, is highly regarded for his defensive skill set. Fermin was in the 86th percentile for pop time, 93rd percentile in blocks above average, and 70th percentile for catchers throwing above average, according to Baseball Savant.

Now the question is: why would the Padres trade either of these right-handed hitting catchers? Well, Ethan Salas, their number one-ranked prospect in the team’s farm system, is a left-handed-hitting catcher, which cancels out one of their two right-handed-hitting catchers.

This will be something to monitor in the coming days as the Yankees look to not only pursue left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon, but also address other needs at catcher, third base, and possibly second base. The MLB lockout also begins on December 1st at 11:59 P.M. ET, as teams look to get some busy work done beforehand in free agency and on the trade market.