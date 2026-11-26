Over the course of the last two years, the New York Yankees have lost several key players and free agency targets to the rival New York Mets. Just this offseason, they have lost Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt, and the Juan Soto bidding war still lingers fresh in the memory.

A report from yesterday, though, indicates that they did win at least one bidding war. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, when he signed with the Yankees last week to return to the franchise after a year away, right-handed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga turned down a slightly more lucrative offer from the Mets to do so.

Heyman shared the exact amounts of Loaisiga’s new two-year, $18.5 million contract with the Yankees, a deal which includes a $500,000 signing bonus and salaries of $9 million in each of the 2027 and 2028 seasons, along with a reported $750,000 in incentives. The precise value of the Mets’ competing offer was not disclosed, but a follow-up tweet expressly stated that it was larger.

Loaisiga was actually offered slightly more $ by Mets but wanted to return to Bronx https://t.co/lzLNXufnDB — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 25, 2026

The Cross-Town Talent Drain

Loaisiga’s signing is still not official at the time of writing, but is considered to be a done deal, bringing him back to the organization with which he spent his first eight major league seasons, before a successful bounce-back year with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2026. In the process, he bucks a recent trend in free agency involving the two New York franchises.

The Mets, backed by their all-in owner Steve Cohen, have had considerable success in recruiting former Yankees in recent offseasons, particularly when it comes to members of their pitching staff. The success has not parlayed into wins in actual baseball games, of course, as they were nowhere near contending for a World Series. But pride matters, and a talent drain to the cross-town rivals had become hard to dispute.

Most notably, the Mets signed Soto to his record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract in December 2024, following his solitary season with the Yankees. Former Yankees closer Clay Holmes also moved to Queens that offseason, where he was converted into a starting pitcher, while two more prominent members of the Yankees’ bullpen – Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, who had established himself as one of the Yankees’ most important postseason relievers during their 2024 World Series run – joined on multi-year deals.

On this occasion, however, the Yankees have secured their preferred target without having to outbid their neighbors. And it no doubt will have helped that Loaisiga had been a Yankee for so long previously.

Return To The Yankees

The Yankees are already familiar with what Loáisiga can offer when healthy. In 2021, his best season with the franchise, he posted a 9-4 record with a 2.17 ERA, five saves and 69 strikeouts across 70.2 innings, and was a key member of the high-leverage bullpen before losing his way slightly.

In 2025, his then-final year with the Yankees, Loaisiga registered a 4.25 ERA across 29.2 innings in 2025, surrendering seven home runs (a sky-high total for a ground ball pitcher) before a back injury ended his season in August. He subsequently left as a free agent and joined the Diamondbacks on a minor league contract in January. With Arizona, however, the 32-year-old Nicaraguan enjoyed arguably his best season since that 2021 apex; Loáisiga finished the 2026 campaign with a 7-3 record, a 2.42 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP, striking out 48 batters against just 13 walks across 67 innings. His 67 appearances also represented a new career high.

Loaisiga thus returns to New York with a career 3.30 ERA across 260 major league appearances, and with his sinker back to getting the ground balls it needs. Although never an especially prolific strikeout pitcher in recent seasons, Loaisiga demonstrated an ability to consistently limit damaging contact. Per Baseball Savant, his 55.8% ground ball rate ranked in the 95th percentile among major league pitchers in 2026, while his average exit velocity allowed of 85.2 mph ranked in the 98th percentile. When in form, Loaisiga exhibits a lot of control and gets a lot of soft contact.

Yankees Assembling A New Bullpen

$18 million is nevertheless a significant financial commitment to a pitcher whose injury history heavily restricted his earning potential as recently as last winter. Loaisiga made only three appearances in 2024 before undergoing surgery on his right elbow, and his subsequent return to the Yankees in 2025 was not particularly successful with both back and elbow problems. If healthy, though, Loaisiga could quickly be back among the high-leverage options again.

The signing of Loaisiga comes as part of a concerted effort by Yankees general manager Brian Cashman to address the team’s bullpen this offseason. Closer David Bednar has already accepted the team’s $23.15 million qualifying offer, while veteran left-handers Tim Hill and Brent Suter have also signed contracts with the franchise this month. Loaisiga figures to be among the primary setup options ahead of Bednar, and his ability to record ground ball outs makes him particularly useful in situations where runners are already on base.

With several of the Yankees’ former high-leverage relievers having been recruited by the Mets in recent years, the return of Loaisiga represents a welcome reversal for Cashman. And unlike some of those previous free agency contests between the two franchises, this one was apparently not decided by money. The rot stopped, at least for a minute.