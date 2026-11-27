The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

They have now lost in the ALDS for the second straight season.

New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out New Post

This week, Spencer Jones made a post to Instagram.

The former Vanderbilt star is coming off his rookie season at the MLB level.

Jones wrote: “I’ve always dreamed about being on the cover of Sports Illustrated. In the meantime, I’ll be under the covers at Sports Illustrated’s newest resort in Nashville!”

There were over 4,900 likes on Jones’ post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@avaaoconnor: “The best! 🐐♥️”

Brendan Beck: “Coverboy 🔥”

Carlos Rodón: “In due time sir”

@yankeespartan1978: “A future Yankees championship will put you on one”

@drdms2665: “It’s time to kick it into high gear and show them how talented you are selfing my sons have been following you throughout the ranks going to all the different stadiums on weekends to watch you time has come seize the moment”

@gp_guiliano: “Let’s go! Enjoy the off season, but we are all pulling for you this Spring!”

Looking At Jones

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He finished his first season in the MLB batting .245 with 64 hits, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, 36 runs and 10 stolen bases in 86 games.