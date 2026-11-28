The New York Yankees are now left to watch Jazz Chisholm Jr. make his way to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The league inevitably shook when the news broke, but his contract left many fans feeling a bit confused.

To help clarify the details, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic broke down the deal.

Rosenthal Explains Chisholm’s Deal With Blue Jays

In Rosenthal’s own words:

“As @JonHeyman and others have said, total guarantee for Jazz Chisholm Jr. with Blue Jays is $34.5M. Complex deal: Jazz gets a $6M signing bonus, $12.5M salary in year one and $16M player option for year two. If he declines player option, Blue Jays can exercise club option for $40M and pay him a $1.5M buyout… “One more thing to add on Chisholm’s contract, because I’m seeing a lot of people are confused. Initially, I was confused myself. A player option counts as guaranteed money. Chisholm’s $6M signing bonus, $12.5M signing bonus in 2027 and $16M player option add up to $34.5M guaranteed. If he declines his player option and the Blue Jays then decline his $40M club option, he gets a $1.5M buyout and ends up with $20M for one year.”

Chisholm was bound to find his way out the door — this wasn’t really a question.

His tenure is now over, and after his underwhelming 2026 campaign, fans were ready to part ways with him.

The Blue Jays are one of New York’s top division rivals in the American League East, making this quite an interesting outcome.

Taking Stock of Chisholm’s MLB Career

Chisholm has now logged seven seasons in the major leagues, three of which he spent with the Yankees.

He played his first five years with the Miami Marlins after he made his MLB debut with the organization on Sept. 1, 2020.

During his latest campaign, he concluded the regular season hitting .231/.312/.399 with a .711 OPS and 19 homers through 136 games.

He recorded 16 doubles, three triples and 55 RBIs.

Chisholm’s latest season was subpar compared to his typical performances, but perhaps a change of scenery at Rogers Centre will bolster his stat sheet to where it once stood.