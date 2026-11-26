The New York Yankees still need help in the bullpen, and perhaps they should turn to a former Houston Astros reliever.

This deal would be in place of 27-year-old Adrian Morejon as a fallback option.

While Morejon isn’t yet off the table, taking a detour could be the right move for New York.

Yankees Prediction Lands Astros’ Bryan Abreu

According to Pat Ragazzo of FanSided, the Yankees should turn their focus on 29-year-old Bryan Abreu.

After spending eight seasons with the Astros — his entire professional career — Abreu is now a free agent.

As Ragazzo wrote:

“… bringing in Abreu would give the Yankees another right-handed high-leverage option to use in the late innings for manager Aaron Boone. He’d also be a much cheaper choice than Morejon and could potentially be had on a two-year deal. Morejon is expected to get at least four years on the open market given his age (27) and track record. “Morejon would give the Yankees the best bullpen in MLB on paper. That being said, signing Abreu could help the Yankees’ bullpen reach similar heights if he can bounce back to the elite numbers he was consistently putting up in Houston from 2022-2025.”

Now, this hypothetical is a matter of “if” — if New York doesn’t pursue Morejon, if they choose to continue upgrading the bullpen, if Abreu can bounce back.

Of course, the Yankees could use help elsewhere, namely around the diamond, but the bullpen isn’t off limits just yet.

Abreu’s Major League Baseball Experience

With Abreu having spent his entire eight-year career with the Astros, shipping out would be a massive change.

He made his debut with the organization on July 31, 2019.

Abreu wrapped up his 2026 regular season with a 3.73 ERA and 80 strikeouts across 62.2 innings pitched through 66 games. He walked 41 batters.

Abreu would be a solid fallback option for New York if their potential Morejon plans shake up, but it’s worth noting that he isn’t an entirely squared-away arm — signing him would come with a bit of a risk.

Nonetheless, he is certainly worth serious consideration in free agency this offseason.