Two-time New York Yankees All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez has signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Miami Marlins, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Sánchez, 33, earned his first career World Series ring with the Milwaukee Brewers this past season.

Former New York Yankees Catcher Gary Sánchez Signs With Miami Marlins

“Catcher Gary Sánchez and the Miami Marlins are in agreement on a one-year, $6.5 million contract, a source tells ESPN,” Passan wrote on X. “Sánchez, 33, won a World Series with the Brewers and heads a Miami team hoping to contend next year for his 13th big league season.”

Sánchez served as the Brewers’ backup catcher during their World Series run.

Looking at Gary Sánchez’s MLB Career

Sánchez, 33, made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2015. He broke out in 2016 with 3.0 bWAR, a 1.032 OPS and 20 home runs over 53 games.

The catcher played for the Yankees through the 2021 season. During his time with New York, Sánchez posted 11.7 bWAR and a .230/.318/.487 slash line with 138 home runs and 340 RBI.

Sánchez represented the Yankees in two All-Star Games and won the 2017 Silver Slugger Award.

The Yankees sent Sánchez to the Minnesota Twins after the 2021 season as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.

After the 2022 season, Sánchez spent the 2023 season with the New York Mets (three games) and San Diego Padres (72 games).

Sánchez played for the Brewers in 2024. He played for the Baltimore Orioles in 2025 before rejoining the Brewers last offseason.

In 86 games this year, Sánchez hit .209/.349/.422 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI.

During the 2026 playoffs, Sánchez went 0-f0r-1 with a walk.

He has hit .176/.223/.387 with seven home runs and 19 RBI over 36 career playoff games.

It’s unclear if Sánchez will start for the Marlins. Joe Mack and Agustin Ramirez were the Marlins’ primary catchers last season.