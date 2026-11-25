NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees connects on a second inning home run against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Two-time New York Yankees All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez has signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Miami Marlins, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Sánchez, 33, earned his first career World Series ring with the Milwaukee Brewers this past season.
Former New York Yankees Catcher Gary Sánchez Signs With Miami Marlins
“Catcher Gary Sánchez and the Miami Marlins are in agreement on a one-year, $6.5 million contract, a source tells ESPN,” Passan wrote on X. “Sánchez, 33, won a World Series with the Brewers and heads a Miami team hoping to contend next year for his 13th big league season.”
Catcher Gary Sánchez and the Miami Marlins are in agreement on a one-year, $6.5 million contract, a source tells ESPN. Sánchez, 33, won a World Series with the Brewers and heads a Miami team hoping to contend next year for his 13th big league season.
After the 2022 season, Sánchez spent the 2023 season with the New York Mets (three games) and San Diego Padres (72 games).
Sánchez played for the Brewers in 2024. He played for the Baltimore Orioles in 2025 before rejoining the Brewers last offseason.
In 86 games this year, Sánchez hit .209/.349/.422 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI.
During the 2026 playoffs, Sánchez went 0-f0r-1 with a walk.
He has hit .176/.223/.387 with seven home runs and 19 RBI over 36 career playoff games.
It’s unclear if Sánchez will start for the Marlins. Joe Mack and Agustin Ramirez were the Marlins’ primary catchers last season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees 2-Time All-Star Suddenly Signs With New Team