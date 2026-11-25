NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Cornielle #97 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in game two of a double-header at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Former New York Yankees right-hander Alexander Cornielle is staying in the American League East.
Ex-New York Yankees RHP Alexander Cornielle Signs With Tampa Bay Rays
The Yankees designated Cornielle for assignment on Sept. 29.
He cleared waivers and was sent outright to the Florida Complex League Yankees before electing free agency at the end of the season.
The right-hander made his MLB debut with the Yankees in late September.
In his lone big-league outing, Cornielle allowed two runs on three hits and one walk over one inning while striking out two.
Looking at Alexander Cornielle
The Milwaukee Brewers signed Cornielle to a minor-league contract in 2019. He remained with the Brewers organization through the 2025 season.
After electing free agency following the 2025 campaign, Cornielle signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees.
Cornielle recorded a 3.10 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 41 walks over 72 2/3 innings at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year.
Over his minor-league career, Cornielle has posted a 3.91 ERA with 623 strikeouts and 273 walks in 579 1/3 innings.
Looking at the New York Yankees’ 2026 Season
The Yankees finished the regular season as the top American League Wild Card team and in second place in the American League East.
With a 93-68 record, New York trailed the first-place Rays by 4 1/2 games.
The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium.
The Rays then swept the Yankees 3-0 in the American League Division Series.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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