The New York Yankees have reportedly made a major addition to their coaching staff ahead of the Dec. 1 Major League Baseball lockout.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees have hired former Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde as their new bench coach.

“Brandon Hyde is the Yankees’ new bench coach, sources tell @TheAthletic,” Rosenthal wrote on X.

New York Yankees Hire Former Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde as New Bench Coach

Hyde, 53, replaces Brad Ausmus as the Yankees’ bench coach.

Ausmus left the Yankees organization this offseason to take a job as the Houston Astros’ manager.

Looking at New York Yankees’ New Bench Coach Brandon Hyde

Hyde has been around baseball for a long time. The Yankees’ new bench coach signed a minor-league contract with the Chicago White Sox in 1997.

After a few years of playing in the organization, he became a minor-league coach. As a player, Hyde never made it past Triple-A.

Hyde began his coaching career as an assistant coach at California State University in 2002. He served as a minor-league coach in the Miami Marlins organization from 2003-10.

During the 2010 season, he was promoted to Miami’s bench coach. He returned to the role in 2011.

After the 2011 season, Hyde joined the Chicago Cubs organization. He began his Cubs coaching career as a minor league field coordinator. Late in the 2012 season, the Cubs promoted Hyde to Director of Player Development. He held his new role through the 2013 season.

In 2014, Hyde became the Cubs’ bench coach. He moved to first-base coach in 2015 then returned to his bench coach role in 2018.

After the 2018 season, Hyde became the manager of the Orioles. He held the role until being fired in May 2025.

Last season, Hyde worked for the Tampa bay Rays as a Senior Advisor to Baseball Operations.

Hyde is clearly well-respected around the league. If his time with the Yankees goes well, there’s a good chance he will be in the running for manager jobs in the near future.