NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees have reportedly made a major addition to their coaching staff ahead of the Dec. 1 Major League Baseball lockout.
According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees have hired former Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde as their new bench coach.
New York Yankees Hire Former Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde as New Bench Coach
Hyde, 53, replaces Brad Ausmus as the Yankees’ bench coach.
Ausmus left the Yankees organization this offseason to take a job as the Houston Astros’ manager.
Looking at New York Yankees’ New Bench Coach Brandon Hyde
Hyde has been around baseball for a long time. The Yankees’ new bench coach signed a minor-league contract with the Chicago White Sox in 1997.
After a few years of playing in the organization, he became a minor-league coach. As a player, Hyde never made it past Triple-A.
Hyde began his coaching career as an assistant coach at California State University in 2002. He served as a minor-league coach in the Miami Marlins organization from 2003-10.
During the 2010 season, he was promoted to Miami’s bench coach. He returned to the role in 2011.
After the 2011 season, Hyde joined the Chicago Cubs organization. He began his Cubs coaching career as a minor league field coordinator. Late in the 2012 season, the Cubs promoted Hyde to Director of Player Development. He held his new role through the 2013 season.
In 2014, Hyde became the Cubs’ bench coach. He moved to first-base coach in 2015 then returned to his bench coach role in 2018.
After the 2018 season, Hyde became the manager of the Orioles. He held the role until being fired in May 2025.
Last season, Hyde worked for the Tampa bay Rays as a Senior Advisor to Baseball Operations.
Hyde is clearly well-respected around the league. If his time with the Yankees goes well, there’s a good chance he will be in the running for manager jobs in the near future.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Make Major Coaching Staff Addition Before MLB Lockout