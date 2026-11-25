According to a report by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, third baseman Alec Bohm is headed to the Kansas City Royals.

The New York Yankees had expressed interest in Bohm, according to team reporter Bryan Hoch.

It’s unclear how interested the organization actually was in Bohm, but the point remains: It’s another Yankees free agent target coming off the board, which limits the pool of free agents.

The Yankees have been urged to upgrade at third base this offseason, and Bohm (despite the public’s perception of his play on the field) could have done that.

@Ken_Rosenthal reports that it’s a two-year, $20 million deal for Bohm.

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New York Yankees Whiff on Another Top Free Agent

If more third baseman start to fly off the board, there’s a very good chance that the Yankees could end up sticking with Ryan McMahon at the hot corner for the 2027 season.

After Alec Bohm’s reported signing, here is a few top free agents available at the third base position:

Eugenio Suarez

Edmundo Sosa

Amed Rosario

Nolan Gorman

Gabriel Arias

There is, of course, the possibility that the Yankees trade for an impact bat at the hot corner, but the trade market has been very slow developing this offseason, especially with an MLB lockout looming.

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Will the Yankees Upgrade at Third Base This Offseason?

After team GM Brian Cashman praised Ryan McMahon at the MLB GM meetings earlier this month, there is a real possibility that the Yankees run it back with the All-Star infielder that has struggled MIGHTILY with the Yankees in the past two seasons.

Many Yankees’ fans/analysts have been calling for the team to upgrade at third base, but things appear to be quiet on that front.

One thing the Yankees could do is go the internal route, and move eithe Anthony Volpe or Jose Caballero to third base until they find a more permanent solution, but as third baseman continue to fly off the board, things will trend toward Ryan McMahon being the Yankees’ starter in 2027.