In a recent trade pitch by ESPN’s Jorge Castillo, the New York Yankees are being urged to trade outfielder Jasson Dominguez (and a starting pitcher) to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Otto Lopez.

Castillo wrote (in a recent trade prediction piece) about a Yankees trade he’d like to see happen this offseason:

“Lopez, 28, is under team control through 2029. He is coming off a career All-Star season in which he batted .305 with a .786 OPS and an MLB-high 191 hits. His 5.9 fWAR ranked sixth in the majors. The trade price would be high. These clubs also transacted last winter when the Marlins sent Ryan Weathers to New York for four minor leaguers. [Jasson] Domínguez, believe it or not, is still just 23 years old, and he’s currently the odd man out of the outfield rotation with Giancarlo Stanton and others occupying the designated hitter spot. At least on paper.”

Otto Lopez does have experience at second base, so he could theoretically slide over to 2B full-time to replace Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is expected to depart in free agency.

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Yankees & Marlins Are Familiar with Trades Between One Another

The New York Yankees and Miami Marlins have a history of making notable trades between them in recent seasons.

In 2024, the Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Marlins, and before the 2026 season, New York landed Ryan Weathers from Miami in a major offseason deal.

So, the two organizations have some familiarity with these types of transactions, which makes this proposed trade somewhat realistic.

The Marlins could have some interest in Jasson Dominguez (and a high-upside starter), but Otto Lopez was clearly Miami’s best player in 2026, so it’s unclear if they would actually want to move on from him.

However, that being said, if the Yankees can’t land a star 2B in free agency to replace Chisholm Jr., it’s certainly plausible to think that Brian Cashman and company hit the trade market.

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Do the Yankees Need to Trade for Otto Lopez?

While the Yankees don’t necessarily NEED to trade for Otto Lopez, one thing the organization really needs to acquire is an impact right-handed hitting bat to play either second base or third.

Lopez does fit both of those molds, but there are still other options out there on the external market that the Yankees may want to explore.

There is, however, reason to believe that the Yankees may want to trade Jasson Dominguez. His defense has been poor, his offensive production has been below-average, and the Yankees outfield is already crowded. Does that mean the Marlins would want to take on his services? No, but that’s why Castillo also adds that New York would need to add another starter to the deal.

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