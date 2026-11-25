The New York Yankees have shown interest in free-agent lefty Alex Vesia while they engage with fellow left-hander Adrián Morejón, according to The Athletic.

New York is far from alone in the chase for Vesia, who is seeking a three-year deal, according to the reports.

Brendan Kuty and Will Sammon reported Wednesday that league sources see Vesia as a cheaper alternative to Morejón, whom Tim Britton of The Athletic projected at roughly five years and $110 million, against two years and $22 million for Vesia.

“About a half-dozen teams are showing serious interest in Vesia,” according to the Kuty and Sammon report.

Earlier this month, The Athletic‘s Fabian Ardaya reported that more than half the league checked in on Vesia, including the Yankees, Mets, Marlins and the incumbent Dodgers. He “has emerged as one of the buzziest in the industry” at the general managers’ meetings, Ardaya wrote.

Alex Vesia Career Profile and Contract Ask

Alexander Victor Vesia was born April 11, 1996, in Alpine, California, and pitched at Cal State East Bay before the Miami Marlins chose him in the 17th round of the 2018 draft, 507th overall. He debuted July 25, 2020, and the Marlins traded him and Kyle Hurt to the Dodgers for Dylan Floro on Feb. 12, 2021.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound lefty owns a 2.87 ERA and 16 saves across 372 games. He posted a 2.64 ERA over 58 innings in 2026, striking out 31.2 percent of batters while walking 13.5 percent. His fastball has slipped from a 94.4 mph peak to just above 92 mph.

Vesia throws the four-seam fastball 55.8 percent of the time, mixing in a slider and changeup. That fastball generated about 21 inches of induced vertical break in 2025, the most in the majors at the time, according to The Athletic‘s Eno Sarris.

Vesia and his wife, Kayla, announced in November 2025 that their daughter, Sterling, had died on Oct. 26, and he missed the rest of the Dodgers’ World Series run.

He now wants a three-year guarantee, following former teammate Evan Phillips, who signed with the Atlanta Braves for three years and $35 million, according to ESPN‘s Jeff Passan.

Yankees Bullpen Role and Rival Suitors

Vesia would fill a left-handed setup role ahead of closer David Bednar, who accepted the Yankees’ $23.15 million qualifying offer. He has 16 career saves but 20-plus holds in each of the past two seasons. New York has also added lefties Tim Hill and Brent Suter, and general manager Brian Cashman has called the bullpen a priority.

The Yankees’ interest rests on anonymous league sources cited by two Athletic reporters, and Ardaya’s earlier reporting independently placed New York among the clubs checking in. No outlet has reported an offer, a meeting or advanced talks. None of the reports places the Yankees ahead of the other suitors.

Vesia “could land a three-year deal outside of Los Angeles,” according to The Athletic‘s Katie Woo, who reported that the Mets and Marlins have shown serious interest.

The Toronto Blue Jays have interest in lefty reliever Alex Vesia, according to FanSided‘s Pat Ragazzo. The Arizona Diamondbacks want to add Vesia to their bullpen but must first clear payroll, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.

The Seattle Mariners are believed to have met with Vesia, according to the Seattle Times‘ Adam Jude. The Dodgers still want to re-sign him, according to MLB Trade Rumors.