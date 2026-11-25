At first glance, the Yankees don’t seem like a fit for a potential Adrian Morejon contract.

New York wielded one of baseball’s best bullpens last season. On paper, the Yankees would be better suited upgrading their lineup this offseason.

With that being said, there’s always room for improvement in the Bronx.

The latest MLB news from an insider adds another wrinkle to New York’s rumored pursuit of Morejon.

Adrian Morejon Stats

To be clear, Morejon isn’t just any old reliever. Since joining the Padres back in 2019, he’s been nothing short of dominant.

Over 298.1 innings of work in the majors, the right-hander has notched a 3.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 321 strikeouts. He currently owns a career 32-14 record.

Last season was arguably Morejon’s best in the big leagues. He posted a 2.83 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 107 strikeouts (11.2 K/9) over 86.0 innings pitched. The All-Star’s 1.9 fWAR was the fourth-best mark among all MLB relievers.

During his time with the Padres, Morejon was typically used as an elite setup man. As a result, San Diego was able to use the lefty in a variety of high-leverage situations.

If not for the presence of superstar closer Mason Miller, Morejon would have been the next in line to finish games.

Will Morejon Sign with the Yankees?

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are among the many teams considering a Morejon contract.

Yankees are indeed interested in Morejon, the top reliever on market. Many teams are interested, some as a starter https://t.co/eySjTQWwGs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 24, 2026

On paper, New York doesn’t seem like a logical suitor. The Yankees sported a 3.13 bullpen ERA in 2026, second-best in baseball.

With that being said, improving on a strength is one way to get over the hump. It’s also worth noting that setup man Paul Blackburn could depart in free agency. None of New York’s current batch of relievers possess Morejon’s wipeout stuff.

Still, the Yankees aren’t the only team vying for Morejon’s services next season.

As Heyman mentioned, several clubs remain interested in the southpaw. That shouldn’t come as a surprise. You can never have too many quality arms out of the bullpen.

Morejon’s stuff is so good that he’s even garnered interest as a potential starter. Whether that’s a long shot or not remains to be seen. He’s only 27 years old, so there’s room to grow into an expanded role.

The Yankees aren’t the only AL East squad with incentive to sign Morejon. Rumors have linked the Blue Jays to the southpaw all offseason. Still, Toronto’s recent deal with Japanese pitcher Kaima Taira could complicate matters.

Another big spending club such as the Dodgers or Phillies could also find themselves in the mix for Morejon. Breaking up a dominant Padres bullpen is an added incentive for any National League rival.

There’s also a chance Morejon opts to remain in San Diego, although it seems unlikely the Friars would shell out for him while rostering Miller.

Following Heyman’s report, there’s no reason to rule out an Adrian Morejon-Yankees contract at the moment. Whether New York’s front office will emerge as the highest bidder remains one of the MLB offseason’s biggest questions.