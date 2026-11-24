New York Yankees free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr. receives interest from the Washington Nationals as the Major League lockout imminently looms. The Yankees and Chisholm Jr. still have some mutual interest in accomplishing a reunion, but their relationship has been anything but seamless. For the Nationals, Chisholm Jr. could play in a super utility type role, filling in time at third base, second base, or the outfield. That would give him a guaranteed everyday role and flexibility for the Nationals to manage their young core.

The Yankees questioned Chisholm Jr.’s work ethic and overall consistency late in the season. He struggled against left-handed pitching, but he still offers a complete offensive profile at his best. He is one of the few players that has true five-tool ability, but injuries and slumps continue to hamper his upside. Still, Chisholm Jr. is one of the most intriguing free agents available given his age. He is only 28 years old.

In 2026, Chisholm Jr. batted .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs and 41 stolen bases. Defensive metrics do not agree about his defensive value, but he has experience at three infield positions and in center field. Certainly, Chisholm Jr. would be an improvement over center fielder Jacob Young and third baseman Brady House offensively. Young is one of the better defensive center fielders though.

New York Yankees Free Agent Jazz Chisholm Jr. Could Join Washington Nationals

For the New York Yankees, there is not a clear replacement for Chisholm Jr. in house. Anthony Volpe is currently slated to be the opening day second baseman pending a future move. Speculations matches the Yankees with Brandon Lowe, who hit 35 home runs last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. If the Yankees do not keep Chisholm Jr., the organization may get aggressive in acquiring a suitable replacement. Lowe would provide some nice offensive value in comparison to Volpe.

New York acquired Chisholm Jr. at the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline, sending Agustín Ramírez, Jared Serna, and Abrahan Ramirez to the Miami Marlins. None of those three players have materialized at the next level yet, making it one of the better moves the Yankees have made in recent years. That being said, it seems this is a team in need of a culture change, and Chisholm Jr. has been a negative for the franchise in that regard.

New York Yankees Expect To Undergo Significant Change

The New York Yankees still have a strong core of elite players. Yet, their unwillingness to change their philosophy has created a team that feels stagnant; there is no more room for this group to grow. Even without Aaron Judge to end the season, the same flaws of the Yankees continue to reveal themselves: sporadic defense and poor discipline. The team fails to make contact consistently and strikes out at the fourth highest rate in the Majors (24.7%). Chisholm is one of the team’s worst violators, and the expectation is that he will play for another organization in 2027.