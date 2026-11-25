The New York Yankees still have a handful of players floating in free agency, including Silver Slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr.

His name has been caught up in an overwhelming number of rumors, but one in particular stands out: shipping him to the National League.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted to Land With Pittsburgh Pirates

Per Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, the Pittsburgh Pirates would be a “perfect fit” for 28-year-old Chisholm.

As Miller wrote:

“The good news for a team like the Pittsburgh Pirates is now they could make a winning bid on a short-term deal with a guy who was expected to be about $200M out of their price range. “And what a fun short-term deal it could be, replacing Brandon Lowe with Chisholm and pairing him with Oneil Cruz and Konnor Griffin. They could end up racing each other to 50 stolen bases, while Chisholm and Cruz battle for the team lead in home runs.”

Chisholm is now approaching his age-29 season, and while his 2026 campaign was far from the production he’s known for, it’s hard to imagine a world in which he is out of fuel.

Looking at Chisholm’s Major League Experience

Now having concluded his seventh MLB season, Chisholm looks to be ending his three-year stint in New York.

The first five years of his career had been spent with the Marlins after he made his debut with the organization on Sept. 1, 2020.

Chisholm’s name has been dropped within and around numerous organizations, including the Washington Nationals, as of late.

His 2026 season didn’t shine as much as the year before, in which he slashed .242/.332/.481 with a .813 OPS and a career-high of 31 homers in 130 games.

For reference, he finished his latest campaign hitting .231/.312/.399 with a .711 OPS and 19 homers through 137 games.

Chisholm has been known to have five-tool potential, and although his dip in performance can — and should — be concerning, he’s worth an organization taking a healthy gamble on.