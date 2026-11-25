According to a few different reports, the New York Yankees have reached agreement on a minor-league contract with 22-year-old Japanese pitcher Kosei Hiroike.

@NYYWorldwide wrote (via X.com) on 11/24:

“The Yankees have reached an agreement with RHP Kosei Hiroike, according to the Japanese media. Hiroike bypassed the NPB draft, and is 22. He’s topped out at 97 MPH and his mix includes a forkball, fastball, slider and cutter.”

Hiroike’s deal is pending a physical, which is expected to be completed at the end of this month.

The Yankees’ international scouting department has done a great job of developing talent from overseas in recent seasons, and perhaps Kosei Hiroike can be an impact player in their organization in the coming seasons.

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More Information on RHP Kosei Hiroike

The Yankees have clearly placed a big emphasis on pitching help this offseason, and the looming addition of Hiroike symbolizes that further.

While this may not be the splash signing Yankees fans had hoped for in the Japanese market, it could help the organization regain momentum when it comes to other Japanese players wanting to sign in New York.

New York Post Sports Writer Dylan Svoboda wrote (about Kosei Hiroike):

“Hiroike is expected to travel to the United States on Nov. 29 to undergo a physical at the Yankees’ spring training facility in Florida, per Sponichi Annex. Yankees international scouting director Mario Garza reportedly met with Hiroike and his college coach, Tetsuya Horii, in Japan on Nov. 12. Five or six MLB teams expressed interest in Hiroike before the pitcher narrowed his options to two clubs, with the Yankees emerging as the front-runner, Sankei Sports added.”

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Taking a Quick Look at the Yankees’ Free Agency Thus Far

Along with this signing of the 22-year-old Japanese flamethrower pitcher Hiroike, the Yankees have made a lot of moves regarding their pitching staff, mostly the bullpen, and mostly a crop of established arms.

David Bednar recently signed a one-year deal (Qualifying Offer), Tim Hill re-signed on a one-year deal, and most recently, Brent Suter signed a one-year, $4 million pact to join the Yankees.

The other move the Yankees made was to bring back reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on a 2-year contract, so Brian Cashman and company have clearly addressed the bullpen side of things, and with a loaded bullpen, many fans/analysts are calling on the next move to be for an impact bat either at third base or 2B.