The New York Yankees have a third-base problem, with Ryan McMahon still owed $16 million in 2027 after producing a .635 OPS last season. But a new trade pitch published Tuesday would get third baseman Josh Jung, starter Nathan Eovaldi and closer Jake Latz while shipping out McMahon as part of a five-player package.

The new trade proposal was assembled on the site Baseball Trade Values, but would the trade actually work for both the Yankees and the Texas Rangers?

New York would send McMahon plus outfielders Spencer Jones and Heliot Ramos, left-hander Ryan Weathers and No. 5 Yankees prospect Ben Hess, a 24-year-old right-hander, to the Texas Rangers, a package the site’s model values at 44.4 against 39.6 for the Yankees’ haul.

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young has described the club as “very open-minded” when it comes to making trades this offseason, according to the Dallas Sports Journal, though Texas faces no financial pressure to move contracts.

Jung and Eovaldi Fill Needs for New York Yankees

Jung, 28, a San Antonio native drafted eighth overall out of Texas Tech in 2019, is a 2023 All-Star hampered by calf, hand injuries. He hit .299 with 12 homers and 42 RBI last season, with an .827 OPS, against a career line of .266, 61 homers and 203 RBI.

McMahon, 31, born in Yorba Linda, California, and a 2013 second-round pick of the Colorado Rockies, hit .213 with 11 homers in 124 games for New York, with a .635 OPS. He has 155 career home runs and is signed through 2027.

Eovaldi, 36, a Houston native drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th round in 2008, went 11-10 with a 4.20 ERA in 145.2 innings. His career record is 113-94 with a 3.92 ERA and 1,631 strikeouts. He is due $20 million in cash in 2027 and holds a full no-trade clause, so he must approve any deal. He pitched 2015 and 2016 for the Yankees, making 48 starts with a 4.45 ERA.

Latz, 30, from Lemont, Illinois, and a Kent State product drafted by Texas in the fifth round in 2017, saved 30 games with a 2.13 ERA over 72 innings, striking out 83. The model assigns Jung 30.2 of the Yankees’ 39.6 points, with Latz at 7 and Eovaldi at 2.4, so roughly three-quarters of the value sits in one third baseman.

Spencer Jones Leads Texas Rangers’ Return From New York Yankees

Jones, 25, a 6-foot-7 left-handed hitter from Encinitas, California, was the 25th overall pick in 2022 out of Vanderbilt. He hit .245 with 11 homers, 10 steals in 86 games, and the model assigns him 27.7 points with six years of control.

Ramos, 27, from Humacao, Puerto Rico, and the 19th overall pick by the San Francisco Giants in 2017, hit .245 with 13 homers and 46 RBI across two clubs, .264 for San Francisco and .198 for New York. He has 57 career homers.

Weathers, 26, from Loretto, Tennessee, and the seventh overall pick by the San Diego Padres in 2018, went 5-8 with a 3.60 ERA in 25 starts, striking out 143 in 137.1 innings. That ERA sits below Eovaldi’s, in roughly eight fewer innings. Hess, 24, a 6-foot-5 right-hander drafted 26th overall in 2024 out of Alabama, went 3-4 with a 4.45 ERA at Double-A and has been on the 60-day injured list since August 20.

So does New York pay too much? The model says Texas wins, 44.4 to 39.6, even with McMahon’s negative 7.2 included. Without him, the Rangers’ side totals 51.6, led by Jones at 27.7, Weathers at 10.1, Ramos at 8.3 and Hess at 5.5. The 4.8-point gap is not a steal for either side, and Jones alone nearly matches Jung’s 30.2.

For the Yankees, the deal addresses two spots at once. Jung’s .827 OPS replaces McMahon’s .635 at third base, and Eovaldi’s innings fill a rotation slot, though Weathers’ departure leaves the starter count unchanged. For Texas, Jones and Ramos supply outfield depth and Weathers supplies innings, while Hess is sidelined.