The New York Yankees were reportedly a team that had an interest in left-hander Adrian Morejon. However, the reliever ended up signing a five-year, $115 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. As a result, if the Yankees want to add another arm to the bullpen, they’ll need to look elsewhere.

One potential name that could be available is Milwaukee Brewers‘ Trevor Megill, who enters the 2027 MLB season in his final year under contract. With one year left on his current deal, the Brewers could look to maximize an offer for the closer.

Justin Binkowski of Fastball on SI believes that if the Brewers don’t mind trading the closer, they should follow the path they have taken with previous pitchers who have one year left on their deal, such as Devin Williams and Freddy Peralta.

Binkowski floated three potential landing spots for Megill, and one of them is the Yankees due to them missing out on Morejon.

“The Yankees were reportedly being “ultra-aggressive” in pursuing former San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon,” Binkowski wrote in a Nov. 28 article. “But now that the 27-year-old has signed a historic five-year, $115 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York will have to look elsewhere to keep revamping its bullpen.

“While the Yankees already have a closer, Megill could undoubtedly form a devastating late-inning duo with David Bednar. After missing out on Morejon, though, New York might explore other free-agent relief options.”

Prominent Southpaw Free Agents Are Off the Board

Megill was 3-3 with an ERA of 2.63, 69 strikeouts, and 30 saves in 63 appearances, per StatMuse. However, the one issue with this potential fit is that Megill is right-handed.

New York were reportedly in the free agent market for a left-handed reliever as they whiffed on Morejon. Meanwhile, Alex Vesia reached a three-year, $39 million agreement with the New York Mets, so that was another southpaw off the market.

As a result, it could be challenging for the Yankees to find a southpaw, as there aren’t that many options out in the market.

Michael Kay Goes After Yankees Fans Over Teruaki Sato

Recently, ESPN New York’s Michael Kay is going after Yankees fans who are criticizing general manager Brian Cashman for not signing Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato. On Nov. 24, Sato signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

“I find this funny [and] in this age where there’s so much information available, there are actually Yankee fans out there criticizing Brian Cashman for not signing Teruaki Sato,” Kay said in a Nov. 24 video from ESPN New York. “I’m sorry, have you ever seen him play? I know he won the Triple Crown, but have you ever seen him play? You’re criticizing a team for not signing him? I don’t know, maybe the Yankees wanted him.

“He ended up signing a six-year, $120 million deal with the Cubs. Have you ever seen even a still photo of him playing that you’re sitting there indignantly saying, ‘Why didn’t the Yankees sign this guy?’ Why do you want them to sign him? Tell me what’s good about Sato. I’d like to know.”