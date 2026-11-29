The New York Yankees have a hole at second base now that Jazz Chisholm Jr. is officially off the table.

Anthony Volpe was recently named a potential internal candidate once again, but if the Yankees look elsewhere, assessing the National League is worthwhile.

Specifically, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yankees’ Chisholm Replacement Could Be Brandon Lowe

This is not the first time Brandon Lowe’s name has been floating around New York — he’s long been in free agency rumors.

But now that the Chisholm deal has been announced, John Perrotto of FanSided taps Lowe as the organization’s “best fit.”

“Lowe is the best fit as a left-handed power hitter playing in Yankee Stadium. The 32-year-old hit .260/.331/.493 with 35 home runs and 96 RBIs for the Pittsburgh Pirates this year, and his 5.3 bWAR was a career high. “Lowe is expected to sign a three-year contract in the $65 million-$70 million range, and the Yankees would have to forfeit a draft pick because of an attached qualifying offer. However, Lowe would give the Yankees their best shot at rising to the top of the American League East after finishing second to the Blue Jays last year and the Tampa Bay Rays this year.”

His lefty bat aside, the 32-year-old infielder would be an upgrade for the Yankees’ offense.

By the end of his 2026 regular season, Lowe was hitting .260/.331/.493 with an .824 OPS and 35 homers through150 games.

He registered 29 doubles, one triple and 96 RBIs.

Lowe also made strides on defense last season, which could transfer right over to New York’s diamond.

Looking at Lowe’s MLB Journey Through the Years

This past season marked Lowe’s ninth season in the big leagues. However, this was only his first with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He previously spent eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays after they selected him with the No. 87 overall pick in the third round of the 2015 MLB draft.

But in December 2025, he was wrapped up in a massive three-team trade between the Rays, the Pirates and the Houston Astros.

In October, he was granted free agency.

Lowe has been swimming in a pool of free agent rumors, but New York has been a constant in conversation.

Bottom line: they need a boost at second base, and Lowe could slide in rather seamlessly.