This is a massive offseason for the New York Yankees, who have several holes across their roster that they would seemingly like to address.

So far, they have not been overly active in free agency. They brought back familiar names such as David Bednar and Tim Hill while also signing relievers Jonathan Loaisiga and Brent Suter.

Yet, over the last handful of days, they’ve had their sights set on one specific player. On Saturday, they watched him sign elsewhere.

Yankees Lose Out on Adrian Morejon

One of the best players still on the market entering Saturday was premier setup man Adrian Morejon, who spent the last eight seasons with the San Diego Padres.

The Yankees reportedly offered him a five-year, $100 million deal, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

But the Yankees ultimately lost out to a division rival, as Morejon agreed to a five-year, $115 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The move came just one day after Toronto signed former Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York was considered one of the runners-up for Morejon. The Padres were also in the mix to re-sign him, while the Chicago White Sox remained in the race as well.

Yankees offered Adrian Morejon five years, $100 million before being outbid by Toronto’s $115 million, per @BNightengale https://t.co/Tv08uMyIFe — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) November 28, 2026

Morejon’s MLB Career

Many expected the market for Morejon to be hefty, as he’s arguably the best setup man in baseball and has been a model of consistency throughout his career in San Diego.

Over the past three seasons, Morejon has maintained an ERA of 2.83 or lower every year and logged at least 63 innings in each campaign.

Last season, Morejon took the mound 76 times, won nine games, lost three, posted a 2.83 ERA and struck out 107 batters across 86 innings.

Since making his MLB debut, Morejon has won 32 games, lost 14, posted a 3.26 ERA and struck out 321 batters across 298.1 innings.