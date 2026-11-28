The New York Yankees were extremely interested in star left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon. Unfortunately for New York, Morejon, 27, just agreed with the Toronto Blue Jays on a five-year, $115 million contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

“BREAKING: Left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $115 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X. “The biggest guarantee ever for a RP goes to the 27-year-old Morejon, who will receive a $15 million signing bonus.”

“Adrian Morejon’s deal with the Toronto Blue Jays exemplifies how teams value relievers these days. Morejon is not a closer,” Passan added. “He has eight career saves. And he just got $23 million a year to join Louis Varland and Tyler Rogers in the Blue Jays’ bullpen. A huge win for both.”

New York Yankees’ Adrian Morejon Offer Revealed

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Yankees offered Morejon a five-year contract worth roughly $100 million.

“The New York Yankees offered a 5-year deal for about $100 million for Adrian Morejon while the San Diego Padres were also a finalist,” Nightengale wrote on X. “The surprise team who also showed strong interest in the Morejon talks were the Chicago White Sox.”

Looking at Adrian Morejon

Morejon is one of the best relievers in baseball. He spent his entire big-league career (2019-26) with the San Diego Padres before signing with Toronto.

This past season, Morejon posted a 2.83 ERA with 107 strikeouts and 28 walks over 86 innings across 76 appearances. He allowed just one run in four innings across two postseason outings this year.

Since debuting with San Diego in 2019, Morejon has posted 5.2 bWAR and a 3.26 ERA over 298 1/3 innings while striking out 321.

Morejon made just 16 appearances from 2019-21. He posted a 4.24 ERA over 34 innings in 2022, then made just eight appearances in 2023.

Morejon finally broke out in 2024, recording a 2.83 ERA over 63 2/3 innings while striking out 71.

The left-hander arguably had his best season in 2025, posting a 2.03 ERA with 70 strikeouts over 73 2/3 innings. But this year, he took his durability and strikeout rate to another level.

Morejon, who represented San Diego in the 2024 All-Star Game, relies on four pitches: