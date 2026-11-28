With a lockout seemingly right around the corner for MLB, teams across the league are scrambling to make some final moves before a league-wide roster freeze goes into effect. Unsurprisingly, the New York Yankees are one such team looking to shore up their roster before this lockout takes place, as they are reportedly trying to make moves for several players in free agency.

While the Yankees continue to be linked to a handful of players, the crown jewel on their free agent wish list appears to be All-Star San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon. New York has been linked to Morejon for weeks, and with a lockout quickly approaching, it sounds like the front office is upping the ante in an effort to bring him to town.

Yankees Making Big Push for Adrian Morejon in Free Agency

New York finds itself once again looking for the proper construction of its bullpen this offseason, and of all the names available on the open market, Morejon is the best of the bunch. The Cuban left-hander has turned himself into a dominant setup man in recent seasons, as he formed perhaps the best one-two punch at the backend of any bullpen in baseball alongside Mason Miller in 2026.

After a slow start to his career, Morejon has found his footing over the past three years with San Diego. Simply put, Morejon is about as consistent as they come in the bullpen. During that stretch, he’s appeared in 211 games, racking up 248 strikeouts in 223.1 innings of work while posting an ERA of 2.58.

Morejon can do a little bit of everything out of the bullpen. He’s deadly against left-handed hitters, but he can be used in typical setup situations, with some teams eyeing him for their closer role. Right now, where Morejon fits into the Yankees bullpen doesn’t really matter, as the team simply wants him in town. And according to a new report, it sounds like the team is upping its efforts to bring him to town just days before the lockout arrives.

“With 2 days to go before lockout, Yankees remain focused on star lefty reliever Adrian Morejón,” Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported in a post on X. “Jays, others thought in. Price tag close to $100M.”

Should the Yankees Sign Adrian Morejon?

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Petco Park on September 08, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

You can make an argument that Morejon is the best relief pitcher in the majors that isn’t a closer. He can be used in a variety of different roles, and no matter who he goes up against, he typically finds a way to come out on top. The Yankees need a guy like him at the back end of their bullpen, and based on their pursuit of Morejon, it seems like the front office is well aware of that fact.

The price tag for Morejon is sky-high, as you rarely see a relief pitcher command around $100 million without being a closer. Morejon is a rare breed, though, and he has clearly proven himself to be worth that sort of investment. New York is putting all its eggs in this basket, so it would be wise to do what it takes to bring the star left-hander to town before the lockout arrives.