If New York Yankees fans weren’t already frustrated, they are now.

Just in the past week, they have watched their top free-agent targets sign elsewhere.

We’re talking about Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato, who signed with the Cubs; Adrian Morejon, who signed with the Toronto Blue Jays; Alex Vesia, who signed with the New York Mets.

Where does this leave the Yankees?

Yankees Face Criticism Amid Offseason Woes

Once Vesia and Morejon landed with the Mets and the Blue Jays, respectively, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic made an interesting suggestion on social media:

“There was BIG talk from Hal Steinbrenner about his frustration with the offense this season. After missing out on Morejon (and Vesia), they SHOULD pivot to upgrading the offense. Landing Seiya Suzuki would be a good start. Also, the Yankees still don’t have a hitting coach.”

This was simply a missed opportunity for New York, and now they’re even deeper in their already dark dilemma.

Indeed, perhaps it’s time to pivot and focus on 32-year-old Seiya Suzuki. What’s done is done; the Yankees can only move forward.

Yankees Should Focus on Acquiring Suzuki

Unfortunately, this is the very nature of professional baseball — overcoming obstacles and missed opportunities.

Getting back on track is imperative, and Suzuki would undoubtedly be an upgrade at the plate.

During his 2026 campaign, he was hitting .270/.368/.473 with an .841 OPS and 26 home runs through 143 games.

He posted 31 doubles, one triple and 86 RBIs.

Suzuki’s entire five-year career has been spent with the Chicago Cubs after making his debut with the organization on April 7, 2022.

At this point, until New York strikes a deal with a notable name, the Yankees will stay in the hot seat.

Their 2026 season showed the importance of depth after they were knocked down by the dreaded injury bug.

Now is the time to crank the knob and start making game-changing, season-changing moves.