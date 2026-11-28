The New York Yankees watched Jazz Chisholm Jr. officially walk out the door yesterday; he’s now heading to the Toronto Blue Jays.

This leaves an unsurprising gap at second base, and fortunately, the Yankees have a few different paths they could take.

But an MLB writer suggests that one of their most viable solutions is already in their back pocket.

Yankees Insider Points to Anthony Volpe as Chisholm’s Replacement

John Perrotto of FanSided listed his take on the top five replacements for Chisholm.

Among the list was 25-year-old Anthony Volpe — New York’s four-year infielder.

Perrotto wrote:

“Volpe lost his starting shortstop job last season, and George Lombard Jr. seems entrenched there now. However, the Yankees aren’t ready to give up on the 25-year-old Volpe, so the logical move is to shift him to second base if they don’t acquire a better option. “Volpe had 3.3 bWAR as a rookie in 2023, when he also won a Gold Glove, then 3.5 in 2024. Those figures dropped to 1.6 in 2025 and 1.2 this year, when he hit .245/.321/.336 with two homers and 28 RBIs in 70 games.”

Volpe, as an internal option, is already well-versed in the culture at Yankee Stadium.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic also suggested such a shift on Nov. 24:

“Some Yankees coaches believe Volpe could quickly become one of the best defensive second basemen in the game, thanks to his smarts, motor and quick turns at second base. With the position presumably less of a physical burden on Volpe than shortstop, there’s an argument he could see an uptick in his offense, which has disappointed (career 84 wRC+).”

José Caballero has also been name-dropped as a possible 2B, but Volpe appears to be the more likely candidate.

Taking Stock of Volpe’s Major League Baseball History

The Yankees selected Volpe with the No. 30 pick in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft. He made his debut on March 30, 2023.

After a successful 2023 rookie season, he secured the Gold Glove Award at shortstop and became the first Yankee rookie to earn it.

By the end of his season, he was hitting .209/.283/.383 with a .666 OPS and 21 homers through 159 games.

Fast-forward to his 2026 campaign, and he finished slashing .245/.321/.336 with a .657 OPS and just two homers. He was limited to 70 games.

While active, he smacked 12 doubles, one triple and 28 RBIs.

Volpe’s latest performance was far from ideal, but sliding to second could be the change he is so desperately needing.