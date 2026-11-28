The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on the roster.

They have only been able to return to the World Series one time in that span (2024).

Sister Of New York Yankees Legend Sends Out Post

This week, Jeter’s sister (Sharlee) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “It’s the little things that mean a lot…. What I’m grateful for. #HappyThanksgiving”

There were over 1,000 likes on her post.

One person who liked the post was Derek.

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

@sherrytobak: “Hi Sharlee! Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family”

@andynewman1947: “Beautiful we loved seeing your parents on our flight from Miami! 🫶🫶🫶🫶. Happy Thanksgiving @tcnhokies”

@ginnydantonio: “Beautiful Family! Happy Thanksgiving 🦃”

@originallifeapparel: “That’s terrific, Happy Thanksgiving to the Jeter crew”

Looking At Jeter

Jeter was picked in the 1st round of the 1992 MLB Draft.

He spent all 20 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

The 14-time All-Star helped the franchise win five World Series titles (and is a Hall of Famer).