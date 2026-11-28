MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 14: Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees looks on during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Target Field on July 14, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on the roster.
They have only been able to return to the World Series one time in that span (2024).
Sister Of New York Yankees Legend Sends Out Post
This week, Jeter’s sister (Sharlee) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
She wrote: “It’s the little things that mean a lot…. What I’m grateful for. #HappyThanksgiving”
@originallifeapparel: “That’s terrific, Happy Thanksgiving to the Jeter crew”
Looking At Jeter
Jeter was picked in the 1st round of the 1992 MLB Draft.
He spent all 20 seasons of his career with the Yankees.
The 14-time All-Star helped the franchise win five World Series titles (and is a Hall of Famer).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on the roster.They have only been able to return to the World Series one time in that span (2024).Sister Of New York Yankees Legend Sends Out PostThis week, Jeter’s sister (Sharlee) made a heartfelt post to […]
Sister Of New York Yankees Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post