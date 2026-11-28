Recent New York Yankees left-handed reliever Ryan Yarbrough has agreed to a contract with the Chicago Cubs, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

“Free-agent pitcher Ryan Yarbrough and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year contract, according to sources familiar with the deal,” Murray wrote on X.

Recent New York Yankees LHP Ryan Yarbrough Signs With Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have had a big offseason. In addition to Yarbrough, the Cubs have signed left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, outfielder/third baseman Teruaki Sato and right-handed starting pitcher Hiromi Itoh.

Yarbrough, 34, relies on five pitches:

Mid-80s cutter (28.7%)

High-70s changeup (22.7%)

Low-70s sweeper (19.8%)

High-80s four-seamer (15.6%)

High-80s sinker (13.1%)

The left-hander has a sidearm delivery that allows him to generate weak contact despite his low velocity.

He posted a 3.69 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 23 walks over 63 1/3 innings for the New York Yankees this past season.

Looking at Ryan Yarbrough’s Career

The Seattle Mariners selected Yarbrough in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Old Dominion University.

The Mariners traded the left-hander, shortstop Carlos Vargas and center fielder Mallex Smith to the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2016-17 offseason.

Yarbrough made his big-league debut with the Rays in 2018. He remained with the Rays through the 2022 season.

Yarbrough spent the 2023 season with the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He pitched for the Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays in 2024 before joining the Yankees for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Over his big-league career, Yarbrough has posted a 4.18 ERA with 703 strikeouts over 895 1/3 innings.

He only pitched in the postseason in 2019 and 2020 for the Rays, posting a 3.06 ERA over 17 2/3 innings while striking out eight.

Yarbrough has made roughly $20 million in his nine-year MLB career.