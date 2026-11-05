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23-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Leaves New York Yankees Organization

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 08: Yanquiel Fernandez #15 of the Colorado Rockies looks to catch a ball during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are one of the most intriguing teams to watch as the offseason begins.

They are coming off a strong regular season, but got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

23-Year-Old Immediately Leaves Yankees Organization

GettyYanquiel Fernández #35 of the Colorado Rockies reacts after a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

This week, a member of the Yankees organization became a free agent.

Yanquiel Fernandez will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RF Yanquiel Fernández elected free agency.”

GettyYanquiel Fernández #35 of the Colorado Rockies hits an RBI ground out in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on August 15, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Fernandez did not appear in a game at the MLB level for New York.

He batted .258 with 27 home runs and 87 RBIs in 126 Triple-A games.

Looking At Fernandez

GettyYanquiel Fernandez #35 of the Colorado Rockies circles the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at Coors Field on September 18, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Fernandez spent his only season at the MLB level with the Colorado Rockies (2025).

He batted .225 with 31 hits, four home runs, 11 RBIs and 13 runs in 52 games.

MLB.com wrote (on February 4): “New York Yankees claimed RF Yanquiel Fernández off waivers from Colorado Rockies.”

GettyYanquiel Fernandez #35 of the Colorado Rockies catches a fly ball hit by the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning at Oracle Park on September 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California. 

It will be interesting to see where Fernandez lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

At such a young age (and coming off a solid Triple-A season), there is no question that he will likely draw interest from teams.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. 

The Yankees are coming off a regular season where they were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were still on the roster.

In 2024, the Yankees reached the World Series (but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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23-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Leaves New York Yankees Organization

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