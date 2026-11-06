24-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By New York Yankees Organization

The New York Yankees went into the offseason with a lot of questions about the future of their team.

They will likely be a team who moves on from several key players.

24-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By New York

This week, a member of the Yankees’ organization became a free agent.

Michael Arias will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Michael Arias elected free agency.”

Looking At Arias

Arias (who is 24) has yet to make his MLB debut.

He had joined the Yankees’ organization in 2025.

The Chicago Cubs traded him to the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on January 15, 2025): “Chicago Cubs traded RHP Michael Arias to New York Yankees for cash.”

Arias finished this past season going 4-1 with a 5.20 ERA in 42 games.

It will be interesting to see where he lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

There is also the chance that he could sign back with New York.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now