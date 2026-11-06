Hi, Subscriber

24-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By New York Yankees Organization

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Michael Arias #83 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees went into the offseason with a lot of questions about the future of their team.

They will likely be a team who moves on from several key players.

24-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By New York

GettyMichael Arias #83 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

This week, a member of the Yankees’ organization became a free agent.

Michael Arias will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Michael Arias elected free agency.”

Looking At Arias

GettyMichael Arias #83 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Arias (who is 24) has yet to make his MLB debut.

He had joined the Yankees’ organization in 2025.

The Chicago Cubs traded him to the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on January 15, 2025): “Chicago Cubs traded RHP Michael Arias to New York Yankees for cash.”

GettyMichael Arias #83 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Arias finished this past season going 4-1 with a 5.20 ERA in 42 games.

It will be interesting to see where he lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

There is also the chance that he could sign back with New York.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees gestures before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

24-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By New York Yankees Organization

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Yankees News

More Heavy on Yankees News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x