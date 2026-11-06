TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Michael Arias #83 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees went into the offseason with a lot of questions about the future of their team.
They will likely be a team who moves on from several key players.
24-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By New York
This week, a member of the Yankees’ organization became a free agent.
MLB.com wrote (on January 15, 2025): “Chicago Cubs traded RHP Michael Arias to New York Yankees for cash.”
Arias finished this past season going 4-1 with a 5.20 ERA in 42 games.
It will be interesting to see where he lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.
There is also the chance that he could sign back with New York.
Looking At The Yankees Right Now
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees went into the offseason with a lot of questions about the future of their team.They will likely be a team who moves on from several key players.24-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By New YorkThis week, a member of the Yankees’ organization became a free agent.Michael Arias will be available to sign with […]
24-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By New York Yankees Organization