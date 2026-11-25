The CBA is set to expire on Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET, likely leaving the major leagues, including the New York Yankees, rattled.

According to an MLB writer’s latest prediction, this could impact Cam Schlittler’s future in New York.

Here’s how things could shake out.

Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Predicted to Land Extension

Per Mike Axisa of CBS Sports, 25-year-old Schlittler could be approaching a contract extension before the CBA expires.

He is set to become a free agent after 2031.

As Axisa noted:

“Because they can afford big arbitration salaries and avoid the inherent risk that comes with long-term contracts, the Yankees do not give out early career extensions often. Perhaps they’ll make an exception for Schlittler, who won the American League Cy Young unanimously and now leads a rotation that includes three high-priced veterans (Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón). “Keep in mind that Schlittler was a seventh-round draft pick who received a $205,000 signing bonus. He’s still waiting for his first big payday and might jump at a team-friendly extension to secure life-changing money.”

With a recently acquired Cy Young Award after his stunning 2026 campaign, fans shouldn’t rule out such a deal for Schlittler.

Taking Stock of Schlittler’s Journey Through the Major Leagues

Schlittler just concluded his second season playing in the big leagues after the Yankees selected him with the No. 220 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB draft.

His debut arrived on July 9, 2025.

In his first season, he registered a 2.96 ERA and 84 strikeouts across 73.0 innings pitched through 14 starts.

During his latest campaign, he posted a 1.95 ERA and 239 strikeouts across 193.2 innings of work through 33 starts.

Ultimately, extending Schlittler would lock him down for the organization.