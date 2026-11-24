The New York Yankees clearly need an upgrade at third base after Ryan McMahon’s disappointing 2026 campaign. This year, McMahon posted 0.5 fWAR and a 78 wRC+ in 124 games.

Multiple reports have revealed the Yankees are actively looking to add a third baseman. Unfortunately for New York, Teruaki Sato, arguably the best free-agent third baseman, is no longer available.

Sato signed with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

“BREAKING: Two-time Central League MVP Teruaki Sato and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a six-year, $120 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X. “Sato, 27, won the Triple Crown for the Hanshin Tigers this year and is expected to play corner outfield in Chicago.”

With Sato off the board, there aren’t many attractive third base options on the free-agent market. However, the Yankees could look to the trade market for their new third baseman.

3 New York Yankees Third Base Targets After Cubs Sign Teruaki Sato

Corey Seager

The Rangers are trying to shed payroll this offseason, president of baseball operations Chris Young said. Trading Corey Seager, who is owed $155 million over the next five seasons, would be an easy way to do that.

Seager has a no-trade clause, so he could only be dealt to the Yankees if he is willing to play in New York.

While Seager is a shortstop, the Yankees could convert him to a third baseman. Seager is still an elite defender at shortstop, so he would likely play an excellent third base.

Seager struggles to stay healthy, which could deter the Yankees from pursuing him. In 102 games this past season, Seager posted 2.1 fWAR with a career-worst .227/.312/.424 (106 wRC+) slash line. He has been worth 43.5 fWAR with a 134 wRC+ over his big-league career.

Isaac Paredes

Many believe the Astros will shop Paredes this offseason. With a crowded infield of Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña, moving Paredes, who is owed $13.35 million for one more season, might make sense for the Astros.

Paredes, who bats from the right side, is an extreme pull hitter, which should play well at Yankee Stadium.

This past season, Paredes, 27, posted 4.4 fWAR and a .262/.360/.447 (130 wRC+) slash line with 25 home runs and 94 RBI.

Paredes isn’t great defensively, posting -7 Defensive Runs Saved at third base last season, but his bat still makes him an intriguing trade target for New York.

Matt Shaw

Shaw was the Cubs’ primary third baseman in 2025. After signing Alex Bregman, the Cubs moved Shaw to a primary outfield role.

Shaw is an elite defensive third baseman, posting +12 DRS at the position in 2025.

Shaw took a step forward offensively this year, slashing a decent .237/.327/.410 (106 wRC+) in 77 games. He missed time due to an injury.