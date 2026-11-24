Around 10 days ago, it was reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan that the New York Yankees were in agreement with Tim Hill on a one-year, $2.25 million deal to bring the veteran southpaw back to the Bronx.

Well, on Tuesday, November 24, the Yankees social media account made the signing official with a series of posts.

@Yankees (on X.com) wrote:

“The New York Yankees today announced that they have re-signed LHP Tim Hill to a Major League contract for the 2027 season with a club option for the 2028 season.”

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Tim Hill Returns to the Yankees!

The New York Yankees have been very busy with their bullpen signings/transactions thus far this offseason.

Tim Hill is returning on a one-year deal; David Bednar accepted MLB’s Qualifying Offer ($23 million), Jonathan Loaisiga signed a multi-year deal to return to New York, and on Monday (11/23), the Yankees signed another left-handed reliever (Brent Suter) to a one-year, $4 million pact.

As for the Tim Hill signing becoming official, 2027 will mark his fourth season with the Yankees.

In 2026, Hill posted an ERA of 4.60 over 58.2 innings. He’s a lefty-lefty specialist, and the Yankees have clearly become very comfortable with bringing him back on a regular basis.

Across 169.2 IP with the Yankees over the last three seasons, Hill holds an ERA of 3.34 (80 strikeouts) with the organization.

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Tim Hill’s Impact on the Yankees

Tim Hill has become a valuable piece of the New York Yankees’ bullpen, providing much-needed stability and versatility as a left-handed arm.

Since joining the team in 2024, Hill has established himself as a dependable option in high-leverage situations for manager Aaron Boone, especially against opposing LHB.

His ability to generate ground-ball outs, limit hard contact, and navigate tough spots has made him an important part of the Yankees’ relief corps.

While he may not receive the same recognition as some of New York’s bigger bullpen names, Hill’s consistency, experience, and ability to handle multiple innings have helped strengthen the team’s pitching depth, and he should continue to do so in 2027.