New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is expected to have a busy offseason. The team’s top exec entered November with several key roster needs. New York needed to revamp their bullpen and target hitters in multiple positions. So far, the Yankees have essentially taken care of the first bit of business by signing relievers David Bednar, Tim Hill, and Jonathan Loáisiga.

Cashman will now likely pivot to his lineup. New York currently needs several position players, including a catcher, second baseman, third baseman, and center fielder. Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer is now predicting that the Yankees will land San Francisco Giants star Casey Schmitt to fill in at the hot corner.

The New York Yankees are eyeing a new third baseman after Ryan McMahon struggled at the position in 2026. In fact, the former All-Star finished the most recent campaign with a 0.0 WAR and .213 batting average. Overall, Yankees third basemen combined to post a .629 OPS, a figure ranking 26th in the league. Schmitt, on the other hand, slashed a solid .271/.301/.483 with the Giants in 2026.

As Rymer points out, MLB insider Jon Morosi recently revealed that the New York Yankees checked in on fellow third baseman Maikel Garcia before he was dealt to the Seattle Mariners. Cashman is clearly looking for an upgrade at the position, and free agency may not be the best place to address the need. New York, however, will have to give up some solid pieces to make a deal with San Francisco.

New York Yankees Could Land Casey Schmitt for Two Former Highly Rated Prospects

It was recently revealed that the Giants were open to offers for Schmitt. San Francisco’s top exec, Buster Posey, is specifically eyeing pitching help in a potential trade. With this in mind, Rymer suggests that the New York Yankees could offer Will Warren as part of the deal. Warren posted a 3.92 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 32 total appearances for New York in 2026. He, however, could be expendable given the Yankees’ strong starting-pitching depth.

Nevertheless, New York will have to offer Posey more than just Warren for Schmitt. Rymer even suggested that Jasson Domínguez could be added to the deal. If so, the Giants would likely accept the proposal. The former top prospect has put up monster stats in the minors but has not yet been able to put it all together in New York. A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to get on track.

New York Will Face Competition for Star Slugger

The New York Yankees potentially targeting Schmitt would make a lot of sense. Not only has he increased his WAR every year in San Francisco, but he is under team control until 2030. The versatile star is projected to earn just $2 million in 2027. His versatility would also be very useful in New York. He has played five different positions in the big leagues, including every role in the infield.

With free agent options not looking very appealing, a deal for Schmitt would be a great Plan B for Cashman and the Yankees. New York, however, will certainly face competition from other teams in a chase for the budding star slugger.